1925 Lombard Avenue

Over 500 Square Feet of Parking or Storage Space Available in Downtown Everett Neighborhood! Garage has it's own power meter.

(NOT livable quarters and the carport parking is not included.)



We require that each person 18 years or older must complete the online application/screening.



- Credit score of 600+

- No Felony Convictions

- No Bankruptcies

- No Evictions

- Good Rental History

- Monthly income requirement $5475



Applications must include:

- Copy of Photo ID (both sides)

- Photo of Pet(s)

- 2 months current pay stubs

- Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases

- Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.



Rental Terms: Rent: $450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $450, Available Now

