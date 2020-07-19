All apartments in Everett
1925 Lombard Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1925 Lombard Avenue

1925 Lombard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1925 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Bayside

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Over 500 Square Feet of Parking or Storage Space Available in Downtown Everett Neighborhood! Garage has it's own power meter.
(NOT livable quarters and the carport parking is not included.)

We require that each person 18 years or older must complete the online application/screening.

- Credit score of 600+
- No Felony Convictions
- No Bankruptcies
- No Evictions
- Good Rental History
- Monthly income requirement $5475

Applications must include:
- Copy of Photo ID (both sides)
- Photo of Pet(s)
- 2 months current pay stubs
- Sorry,- no "Co-Signer" Leases
- Real Property Management North Puget Sound does not accept a tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening report.

Rental Terms: Rent: $450, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $450, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 Lombard Avenue have any available units?
1925 Lombard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 1925 Lombard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1925 Lombard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 Lombard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1925 Lombard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1925 Lombard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1925 Lombard Avenue offers parking.
Does 1925 Lombard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 Lombard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 Lombard Avenue have a pool?
No, 1925 Lombard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1925 Lombard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1925 Lombard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 Lombard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1925 Lombard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1925 Lombard Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1925 Lombard Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
