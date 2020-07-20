All apartments in Everett
1915 78th Plaza South East

1915 78th Pl SE · No Longer Available
Location

1915 78th Pl SE, Everett, WA 98203
Pinehurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
gym
pool
Don't miss this great location! Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,816 sq ft town-home. Kitchen w/ SS appliances, pantry, hardwoods, great high ceilings and large windows. The fenced in back patio is a great place for relaxing and enjoying the sun! Conveniently located close to entertainment, shopping, restaurants, highways and so much more! Rent: $2,280.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Small pets welcome with deposit and monthly pet rent Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 78th Plaza South East have any available units?
1915 78th Plaza South East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 78th Plaza South East have?
Some of 1915 78th Plaza South East's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 78th Plaza South East currently offering any rent specials?
1915 78th Plaza South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 78th Plaza South East pet-friendly?
Yes, 1915 78th Plaza South East is pet friendly.
Does 1915 78th Plaza South East offer parking?
No, 1915 78th Plaza South East does not offer parking.
Does 1915 78th Plaza South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1915 78th Plaza South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 78th Plaza South East have a pool?
Yes, 1915 78th Plaza South East has a pool.
Does 1915 78th Plaza South East have accessible units?
No, 1915 78th Plaza South East does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 78th Plaza South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 78th Plaza South East does not have units with dishwashers.
