1915 78th Plaza South East

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities gym pool pet friendly

Don't miss this great location! Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath 1,816 sq ft town-home. Kitchen w/ SS appliances, pantry, hardwoods, great high ceilings and large windows. The fenced in back patio is a great place for relaxing and enjoying the sun! Conveniently located close to entertainment, shopping, restaurants, highways and so much more! Rent: $2,280.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus one time $150 admin fee and $7/month reporting fee. Small pets welcome with deposit and monthly pet rent Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Criminal backgrounds will be reviewed on a CBC basis, good rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID & paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application.