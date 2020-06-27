All apartments in Everett
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

1705 52nd ST SE

1705 52nd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1705 52nd Street Southeast, Everett, WA 98203
Glacier View

Amenities

all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated Mother in Law ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - MOVE IN READY!! Updated mother in law unit, newer remodeled paint, flooring, kitchen, 800 sqft, full bath with W/D ( use a tenants own risk) Open kitchen to living room, lots of natural lighting, good sized bedroom and bath, W/S/G/PUD INCLUDED, close to I5 and Boeing freeway, transit station, new YMCA (fall 2019), schools

No pets, No Smoking!!!

Please drive by before calling to schedule a showing!!

DO NOT APPLY TILL YOU HAVE PHYSICALLY SEEN THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4981476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 52nd ST SE have any available units?
1705 52nd ST SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
Is 1705 52nd ST SE currently offering any rent specials?
1705 52nd ST SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 52nd ST SE pet-friendly?
No, 1705 52nd ST SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everett.
Does 1705 52nd ST SE offer parking?
No, 1705 52nd ST SE does not offer parking.
Does 1705 52nd ST SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 52nd ST SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 52nd ST SE have a pool?
No, 1705 52nd ST SE does not have a pool.
Does 1705 52nd ST SE have accessible units?
No, 1705 52nd ST SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 52nd ST SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 52nd ST SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 52nd ST SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 52nd ST SE does not have units with air conditioning.
