Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

2br 1 bath apt in Everett available July 1st. Tenants pay $25 for water/garbage and are responsible for electricity also. We do ask income of 2.5 times the rent, and we screen criminal background and eviction. Pet fee is $25 per pet per month. Pet needs to be approved in advance.