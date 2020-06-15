All apartments in Everett
1615 98th PL SW
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:37 PM

1615 98th PL SW

1615 98th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1615 98th Place Southwest, Everett, WA 98204
Holly

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 4BDR/3.5BTH Home Minutes from Boeing Everett! - Quality & comfort throughout this spacious 4/bed stand alone single family home. This very roomy floor plan flows with natural light. Chefs will love the kitchen with slab granite, hardwood floors, and SS appliances including a pantry & large dining area. Cozy living room w/ gas fireplace. Master w/ long master bath, 2 additional beds with full bath and laundry upstairs. Lower level features 4th bedroom and full bath. Deep tandem garage (enough space for almost 3 cars) with some storage! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Small/Medium Pets Ok! Limit 2. (Pet Screening, Fees & Deposits Applicable) Mukilteo School District & Minutes to BOEING! Call or inquire to schedule a showing this week! Rent: $2495 Deposit $2495. Pets 40lbs or less with Pet Deposits starting $500 plus $35 pet rent per month. 2 medium sized pets will require $750 pet deposit plus $70 per rent per month. For more info or to apply go to sevynandcompany.com, listings, WA, click on 98th Pl. and apply now. You can also call/text 425.527.6556 and email ttaylor@sevynpm.co for showing availability.

This home has been presented to you by Sevyn Property Management.

(RLNE5586719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 98th PL SW have any available units?
1615 98th PL SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 98th PL SW have?
Some of 1615 98th PL SW's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 98th PL SW currently offering any rent specials?
1615 98th PL SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 98th PL SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 98th PL SW is pet friendly.
Does 1615 98th PL SW offer parking?
Yes, 1615 98th PL SW offers parking.
Does 1615 98th PL SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 98th PL SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 98th PL SW have a pool?
No, 1615 98th PL SW does not have a pool.
Does 1615 98th PL SW have accessible units?
No, 1615 98th PL SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 98th PL SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 98th PL SW does not have units with dishwashers.
