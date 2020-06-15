1615 98th PL SW

Amenities

Spacious 4BDR/3.5BTH Home Minutes from Boeing Everett! - Quality & comfort throughout this spacious 4/bed stand alone single family home. This very roomy floor plan flows with natural light. Chefs will love the kitchen with slab granite, hardwood floors, and SS appliances including a pantry & large dining area. Cozy living room w/ gas fireplace. Master w/ long master bath, 2 additional beds with full bath and laundry upstairs. Lower level features 4th bedroom and full bath. Deep tandem garage (enough space for almost 3 cars) with some storage! Tenant responsible for all utilities. Small/Medium Pets Ok! Limit 2. (Pet Screening, Fees & Deposits Applicable) Mukilteo School District & Minutes to BOEING! Call or inquire to schedule a showing this week! Rent: $2495 Deposit $2495. Pets 40lbs or less with Pet Deposits starting $500 plus $35 pet rent per month. 2 medium sized pets will require $750 pet deposit plus $70 per rent per month. For more info or to apply go to sevynandcompany.com, listings, WA, click on 98th Pl. and apply now. You can also call/text 425.527.6556 and email ttaylor@sevynpm.co for showing availability.



This home has been presented to you by Sevyn Property Management.



(RLNE5586719)