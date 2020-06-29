1523 49th Pl SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Upper unit in Duplex home at the end of a quiet Cul-De-Sac over looking Green-Belt, with Newer Flooring throughout, and a Fenced Back Yard. Multiple Skylights, a Gas Fireplace and 1 Car Garage. Master Bedroom with On-Suite Master Bath and Double Closets. Kitchen and Dining room Combo with access to the Huge Deck overlooking Back Yard & Green-Belt! Two Additional Bedrooms and a Guest Bathroom round out the unit. Great for outdoor activities, multiple Parks and the Puget Sound within walking distance. Washer and Dyer in Garage and shared with the Downstairs Unit. A designer energy-efficient front-door, energy-efficient windows and sliding door, as well as an upgraded electrical panel to 200 amps and new circuit-breakers. Energy-conserving solar-panels on roof help save money on energy bill and a 40" Samsung HDTV (Wall-mounted) included. Not in flight-path, but close (Five 5 miles) to Paine Field (PAE) Airport!



OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:



Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.



Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,550 | Non-Smoking Property



Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease



Pet Policy: 1 under 40lbs or 2 under 25lbs (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens)

1 Pet - $500 ½ refundable (Refundable Deposit-$250; Non-Refundable Fee-$250)

2 Pets - $600 ½ refundable (Refundable Deposit-$300; Non-Refundable Fee-$300)

Pet Rent-$25 per month for 1 pet or $50 per month for 2 pets (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)



Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)

Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent



Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,850 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,850 | $250 Document fee applies



