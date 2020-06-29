All apartments in Everett
Last updated March 12 2020 at 10:24 PM

1523 49th Pl SW

1523 49th Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1523 49th Place Southwest, Everett, WA 98203
Harborview-Seahurst-Glenhaven

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upper unit in Duplex home at the end of a quiet Cul-De-Sac over looking Green-Belt, with Newer Flooring throughout, and a Fenced Back Yard. Multiple Skylights, a Gas Fireplace and 1 Car Garage. Master Bedroom with On-Suite Master Bath and Double Closets. Kitchen and Dining room Combo with access to the Huge Deck overlooking Back Yard & Green-Belt! Two Additional Bedrooms and a Guest Bathroom round out the unit. Great for outdoor activities, multiple Parks and the Puget Sound within walking distance. Washer and Dyer in Garage and shared with the Downstairs Unit. A designer energy-efficient front-door, energy-efficient windows and sliding door, as well as an upgraded electrical panel to 200 amps and new circuit-breakers. Energy-conserving solar-panels on roof help save money on energy bill and a 40" Samsung HDTV (Wall-mounted) included. Not in flight-path, but close (Five 5 miles) to Paine Field (PAE) Airport!

OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS:

Each person 18 years or older who will be living at the property MUST complete the online application/screening.

Lease Requirements: Credit score of 600+ | No Felony Convictions | No Bankruptcies | No Evictions | Good Rental History | Min. monthly income requirement $5,550 | Non-Smoking Property

Applications MUST include: Photo of Government issued ID (both sides) | Photo of Pet(s) | 2 months current pay stubs | Sorry, no "Co-Signer" Leases | No tenant-provided consumer reusable (portable) tenant screening reports accepted | Standard 12 month lease

Pet Policy: 1 under 40lbs or 2 under 25lbs (No dangerous breeds, must be spayed/neutered, No puppies or kittens)
1 Pet - $500 ½ refundable (Refundable Deposit-$250; Non-Refundable Fee-$250)
2 Pets - $600 ½ refundable (Refundable Deposit-$300; Non-Refundable Fee-$300)
Pet Rent-$25 per month for 1 pet or $50 per month for 2 pets (We follow all Fair Housing Guidelines regarding pets.)

Tenant to pay all utilities (Electric, Water/Sewer, Garbage, Gas)
Self Guided Tours available to schedule through our website https://www.rpmsound.com/houses-rent

Rental Terms: Application Fee: $55 | Holding Deposit/1st Months Rent: $1,850 | Security/Damage Deposit $1,850 | $250 Document fee applies

Amenities: Fireplace, TV/Cable Ready, Pantry in Kitchen, Fenced In Back Yard, Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1523 49th Pl SW have any available units?
1523 49th Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1523 49th Pl SW have?
Some of 1523 49th Pl SW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1523 49th Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
1523 49th Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1523 49th Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1523 49th Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 1523 49th Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 1523 49th Pl SW offers parking.
Does 1523 49th Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1523 49th Pl SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1523 49th Pl SW have a pool?
No, 1523 49th Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 1523 49th Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 1523 49th Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1523 49th Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1523 49th Pl SW does not have units with dishwashers.
