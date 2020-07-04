All apartments in Everett
Last updated December 30 2019 at 12:37 AM

1415 38th ST

1415 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1415 38th Street, Everett, WA 98201
Port Gardner

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
3 bedrooms with classic closets (drawers). Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops, Dishwasher, Fridge, stove/oven with laminate flooring. Rent does not include utilities which will be prorated and paid with each months rent. Stack-able washer & dryer are included. Street parking only. Security system can be activated. Forced air gas heating, Fireplace does not function. Maintain front yard. Pets considered on individual basis. with additional deposits and pet rent $45. There is a unit up stairs (This is a duplex)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 38th ST have any available units?
1415 38th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everett, WA.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 38th ST have?
Some of 1415 38th ST's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 38th ST currently offering any rent specials?
1415 38th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 38th ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 38th ST is pet friendly.
Does 1415 38th ST offer parking?
No, 1415 38th ST does not offer parking.
Does 1415 38th ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 38th ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 38th ST have a pool?
No, 1415 38th ST does not have a pool.
Does 1415 38th ST have accessible units?
No, 1415 38th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 38th ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 38th ST has units with dishwashers.

