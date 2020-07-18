1027 Lombard Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

This move-in ready home features 2 separate units each having totally independent entrance and living areas. Unit A is on the main level. It has two nice sized bedrooms, a full bathroom, and brightly lit cheerful living room and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with all major appliances with a spacious refrigerator and has a breakfast nook also. There is also a wood-burning fireplace in the unit. This unit has a large deck perfect for summer entertaining and a shared massive yard. Rent includes landscaping. The home has New Paint throughout, modern updates, and brand new roof. Conveniently located close to ECC, hospital, shopping, and the I-5. Pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit. This property will not last so contact Zarina Malik today for a showing!