1027 Lombard Avenue
Last updated June 26 2020 at 4:58 AM

1027 Lombard Avenue

1027 Lombard Avenue · (425) 296-6610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1027 Lombard Avenue, Everett, WA 98201
Northwest Everett

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 22

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1038 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This move-in ready home features 2 separate units each having totally independent entrance and living areas. Unit A is on the main level. It has two nice sized bedrooms, a full bathroom, and brightly lit cheerful living room and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with all major appliances with a spacious refrigerator and has a breakfast nook also. There is also a wood-burning fireplace in the unit. This unit has a large deck perfect for summer entertaining and a shared massive yard. Rent includes landscaping. The home has New Paint throughout, modern updates, and brand new roof. Conveniently located close to ECC, hospital, shopping, and the I-5. Pets on a case by case basis with additional deposit. This property will not last so contact Zarina Malik today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1027 Lombard Avenue have any available units?
1027 Lombard Avenue has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Everett, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Everett Rent Report.
What amenities does 1027 Lombard Avenue have?
Some of 1027 Lombard Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1027 Lombard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1027 Lombard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1027 Lombard Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1027 Lombard Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1027 Lombard Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1027 Lombard Avenue offers parking.
Does 1027 Lombard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1027 Lombard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1027 Lombard Avenue have a pool?
No, 1027 Lombard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1027 Lombard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1027 Lombard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1027 Lombard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1027 Lombard Avenue has units with dishwashers.
