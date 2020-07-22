All apartments in Edmonds
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

9904 242nd Pl SW

9904 242nd Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

9904 242nd Place Southwest, Edmonds, WA 98020

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3BR/2.5 Cul-de-Sac Home - Spacious, two-story 3BR/2.5BA house on a cul-de-sac comes unfurnished, but offers ample room for you to make it your home--there is over 1,900 Sq. Ft, and the large windows and vaulted ceilings make the size feel even more generous. Carpeted stairs lead you up to the bedrooms, including the master suite, which has a vaulted ceiling plus a spacious walk-in closet and bathroom. The peaceful master bath includes plantation shutters and a soaking tub you can easily step into. Great for entertaining, the kitchen offers granite counters (with breakfast bar), white cabinets and newly-installed durable Brazilian cherry wood flooring that leads to a sunny breakfast nook. From there, easily step through sliding glass doors and onto a large deck overlooking a great yard with storage shed. Neighbors and street are blocked by towering trees. Tucked in a prime location, the house is less than a 5-minute drive to the Firdale Shopping Plaza, schools, and parks.

**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: 01/06/20

#5031 www.rent253.com

(RLNE5422480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9904 242nd Pl SW have any available units?
9904 242nd Pl SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 9904 242nd Pl SW have?
Some of 9904 242nd Pl SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9904 242nd Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
9904 242nd Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9904 242nd Pl SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 9904 242nd Pl SW is pet friendly.
Does 9904 242nd Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 9904 242nd Pl SW offers parking.
Does 9904 242nd Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9904 242nd Pl SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9904 242nd Pl SW have a pool?
No, 9904 242nd Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 9904 242nd Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 9904 242nd Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9904 242nd Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9904 242nd Pl SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 9904 242nd Pl SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 9904 242nd Pl SW does not have units with air conditioning.
