9904 242nd Pl SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3BR/2.5 Cul-de-Sac Home - Spacious, two-story 3BR/2.5BA house on a cul-de-sac comes unfurnished, but offers ample room for you to make it your home--there is over 1,900 Sq. Ft, and the large windows and vaulted ceilings make the size feel even more generous. Carpeted stairs lead you up to the bedrooms, including the master suite, which has a vaulted ceiling plus a spacious walk-in closet and bathroom. The peaceful master bath includes plantation shutters and a soaking tub you can easily step into. Great for entertaining, the kitchen offers granite counters (with breakfast bar), white cabinets and newly-installed durable Brazilian cherry wood flooring that leads to a sunny breakfast nook. From there, easily step through sliding glass doors and onto a large deck overlooking a great yard with storage shed. Neighbors and street are blocked by towering trees. Tucked in a prime location, the house is less than a 5-minute drive to the Firdale Shopping Plaza, schools, and parks.



**Single small pet may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit. **



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: 01/06/20



#5031 www.rent253.com



(RLNE5422480)