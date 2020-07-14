All apartments in Edmonds
Find more places like Compass Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edmonds, WA
/
Compass Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Compass Apartments

23020 Edmonds Way · (831) 274-7237
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Edmonds
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

23020 Edmonds Way, Edmonds, WA 98020

Price and availability

VERIFIED 9 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit S-408 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

Unit S-210 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit N-212 · Avail. now

$1,807

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 948 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Compass Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool table
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
bike storage
carport
internet access
Welcome to Compass! Here at Edmonds’ brand new apartment community we feature studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes located in the convenient Westgate neighborhood. Just minutes from historic downtown Edmonds, you will enjoy a variety of activities including beaches, art galleries, boutiques, cafes, festivals, outdoor markets, a performing arts center and much more! Our brand new building offers the latest in floor plan design and amenities. You can tell what home feels like when you come in for your personal tour. For a sneak peek and to find your way home, visit today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions Weight limit 100 lbs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Compass Apartments have any available units?
Compass Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Compass Apartments have?
Some of Compass Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Compass Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Compass Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Compass Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Compass Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Compass Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Compass Apartments offers parking.
Does Compass Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Compass Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Compass Apartments have a pool?
No, Compass Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Compass Apartments have accessible units?
No, Compass Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Compass Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Compass Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Compass Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Compass Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Compass Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park 210
7309 210th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Trillium
4902 148th St
Edmonds, WA 98026
Brackett Apartments
9501 244th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98020
Pacific Park
23231 WA-99
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park 212 Apartments
7300 213th Pl SW
Edmonds, WA 98026
Park Edmonds
8123 236th St SW
Edmonds, WA 98026

Similar Pages

Edmonds 1 BedroomsEdmonds 2 Bedrooms
Edmonds Apartments with BalconyEdmonds Apartments with Parking
Edmonds Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA
Burien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue CollegeCity University of Seattle
Clover Park Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity