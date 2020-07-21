23309 76th Ave W Main

Amenities

Edmonds 76th Main House - Property Id: 63242



Conveniently located on the Northwestern tip of Lake Ballinger

- Under 5 minutes to I5 North/South On-Ramps or Highway 99

- Walking to Mountlake Transit Center

- 35 minutes to Sea Tac Airport

- 25 minutes to downtown Seattle

- 20 minutes to Everett

- 10 minutes to downtown Edmonds

Home Features

- Brand new Central Air System (Heat and Air Conditioning)

- Assigned off-street parking

- Modern gray laminate flooring throughout

- New gas oven and stove

- Large refrigerator/freezer

- New dishwasher

- New front-loading washer/dryer

- Soft-close cabinets and drawers

- Open floor plan with can lighting throughout

- Gray quartz countertops

- Large island with cabinet storage

- Large, room-length windows in all rooms for lots of natural light

- Bedroom closets with built-in storage

- Oversized bath-tub/shower with beautiful surrounding tile-work

- Private toilet area with new toilet

- Covered front-patio with brick planter is perfect for afternoon

No Pets Allowed



