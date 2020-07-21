23309 76th Ave W Main

Amenities
Edmonds 76th Main House - Property Id: 63242
Conveniently located on the Northwestern tip of Lake Ballinger
- Under 5 minutes to I5 North/South On-Ramps or Highway 99
- Walking to Mountlake Transit Center
- 35 minutes to Sea Tac Airport
- 25 minutes to downtown Seattle
- 20 minutes to Everett
- 10 minutes to downtown Edmonds
Home Features
- Brand new Central Air System (Heat and Air Conditioning)
- Assigned off-street parking
- Modern gray laminate flooring throughout
- New gas oven and stove
- Large refrigerator/freezer
- New dishwasher
- New front-loading washer/dryer
- Soft-close cabinets and drawers
- Open floor plan with can lighting throughout
- Gray quartz countertops
- Large island with cabinet storage
- Large, room-length windows in all rooms for lots of natural light
- Bedroom closets with built-in storage
- Oversized bath-tub/shower with beautiful surrounding tile-work
- Private toilet area with new toilet
- Covered front-patio with brick planter is perfect for afternoon
No Pets Allowed
