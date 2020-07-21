All apartments in Edmonds
23309 76th Ave W Main
Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

23309 76th Ave W Main

23309 76th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

23309 76th Avenue West, Edmonds, WA 98026

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Edmonds 76th Main House - Property Id: 63242

Conveniently located on the Northwestern tip of Lake Ballinger
- Under 5 minutes to I5 North/South On-Ramps or Highway 99
- Walking to Mountlake Transit Center
- 35 minutes to Sea Tac Airport
- 25 minutes to downtown Seattle
- 20 minutes to Everett
- 10 minutes to downtown Edmonds
Home Features
- Brand new Central Air System (Heat and Air Conditioning)
- Assigned off-street parking
- Modern gray laminate flooring throughout
- New gas oven and stove
- Large refrigerator/freezer
- New dishwasher
- New front-loading washer/dryer
- Soft-close cabinets and drawers
- Open floor plan with can lighting throughout
- Gray quartz countertops
- Large island with cabinet storage
- Large, room-length windows in all rooms for lots of natural light
- Bedroom closets with built-in storage
- Oversized bath-tub/shower with beautiful surrounding tile-work
- Private toilet area with new toilet
- Covered front-patio with brick planter is perfect for afternoon
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/63242p
Property Id 63242

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5040430)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23309 76th Ave W Main have any available units?
23309 76th Ave W Main doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 23309 76th Ave W Main have?
Some of 23309 76th Ave W Main's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23309 76th Ave W Main currently offering any rent specials?
23309 76th Ave W Main is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23309 76th Ave W Main pet-friendly?
No, 23309 76th Ave W Main is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 23309 76th Ave W Main offer parking?
Yes, 23309 76th Ave W Main offers parking.
Does 23309 76th Ave W Main have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23309 76th Ave W Main offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23309 76th Ave W Main have a pool?
No, 23309 76th Ave W Main does not have a pool.
Does 23309 76th Ave W Main have accessible units?
No, 23309 76th Ave W Main does not have accessible units.
Does 23309 76th Ave W Main have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23309 76th Ave W Main has units with dishwashers.
Does 23309 76th Ave W Main have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23309 76th Ave W Main has units with air conditioning.
