200 Beach Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking

Edmonds, one of a kind deluxe, waterfront condo Rental. Newly remodeled, 3 bed and 2 baths. Open kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops, new flooring, paint and updated bathrooms. Master suite with private bathroom. Watch the ferry landing and the sunrise on a large private balcony. Enjoy the common patio area and private beach.



Close to ferry, bus,sounder-train, amtrack, close to hwy 104 access walk to Downtown Edmonds and waterfront. Call for an appointment.



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/edmonds-wa?lid=12489105



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5084757)