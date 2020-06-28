All apartments in Edmonds
200 Beach Place

Location

200 Beach Place, Edmonds, WA 98020
Town of Edmonds Waterfront

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Edmonds, one of a kind deluxe, waterfront condo Rental. Newly remodeled, 3 bed and 2 baths. Open kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops, new flooring, paint and updated bathrooms. Master suite with private bathroom. Watch the ferry landing and the sunrise on a large private balcony. Enjoy the common patio area and private beach.

Close to ferry, bus,sounder-train, amtrack, close to hwy 104 access walk to Downtown Edmonds and waterfront. Call for an appointment.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/edmonds-wa?lid=12489105

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5084757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Beach Place have any available units?
200 Beach Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edmonds, WA.
What amenities does 200 Beach Place have?
Some of 200 Beach Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Beach Place currently offering any rent specials?
200 Beach Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Beach Place pet-friendly?
No, 200 Beach Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edmonds.
Does 200 Beach Place offer parking?
Yes, 200 Beach Place offers parking.
Does 200 Beach Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Beach Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Beach Place have a pool?
No, 200 Beach Place does not have a pool.
Does 200 Beach Place have accessible units?
No, 200 Beach Place does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Beach Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Beach Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 200 Beach Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 Beach Place does not have units with air conditioning.
