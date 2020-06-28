200 Beach Place

Amenities
Edmonds, one of a kind deluxe, waterfront condo Rental. Newly remodeled, 3 bed and 2 baths. Open kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops, new flooring, paint and updated bathrooms. Master suite with private bathroom. Watch the ferry landing and the sunrise on a large private balcony. Enjoy the common patio area and private beach.
Close to ferry, bus,sounder-train, amtrack, close to hwy 104 access walk to Downtown Edmonds and waterfront. Call for an appointment.
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/edmonds-wa?lid=12489105
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5084757)