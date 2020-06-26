All apartments in Burien
Last updated July 19 2019 at 9:49 AM

308 SW 126th Street

308 Southwest 126th Street · No Longer Available
Location

308 Southwest 126th Street, Burien, WA 98146

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
North Burien area home - 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home, Available NOW!!! - Welcome home to this lovely town home located in North Burien area. This home has easy access to downtown Seattle, great access to the 509 freeway and shopping just down the street in downtown Burien area. A low maintenance small yard and great off street parking in the driveway. The main floor has a living room area just off the entrance and a nice kitchen and dining room area with slider to the deck area for BBQ's and entertaining friends and family.
The master bedroom suite is large and has two great closets and a full bathroom. Two more bedrooms with a full bathroom off the hallway. Good windows thru out the home help with lots of natural light. Two car garage with remote control door being replaced next week. Appliances are all included. Call Misty at 206.841.8527 or Reilly at 253.590.9591 for a private showing..

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 9 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 & Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3776452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 SW 126th Street have any available units?
308 SW 126th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 308 SW 126th Street have?
Some of 308 SW 126th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 SW 126th Street currently offering any rent specials?
308 SW 126th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 SW 126th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 SW 126th Street is pet friendly.
Does 308 SW 126th Street offer parking?
Yes, 308 SW 126th Street offers parking.
Does 308 SW 126th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 SW 126th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 SW 126th Street have a pool?
No, 308 SW 126th Street does not have a pool.
Does 308 SW 126th Street have accessible units?
No, 308 SW 126th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 308 SW 126th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 SW 126th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 SW 126th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 SW 126th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
