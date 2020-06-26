308 SW 126th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

North Burien area home - 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home, Available NOW!!! - Welcome home to this lovely town home located in North Burien area. This home has easy access to downtown Seattle, great access to the 509 freeway and shopping just down the street in downtown Burien area. A low maintenance small yard and great off street parking in the driveway. The main floor has a living room area just off the entrance and a nice kitchen and dining room area with slider to the deck area for BBQ's and entertaining friends and family.

The master bedroom suite is large and has two great closets and a full bathroom. Two more bedrooms with a full bathroom off the hallway. Good windows thru out the home help with lots of natural light. Two car garage with remote control door being replaced next week. Appliances are all included. Call Misty at 206.841.8527 or Reilly at 253.590.9591 for a private showing..



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 9 month lease.Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 & Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE3776452)