Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning package receiving playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator in unit laundry carpet oven Property Amenities accessible concierge parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access package receiving

At Alcove Apartments we offer apartment homes only 15 minutes from downtown Seattle. Enjoy easy access to shopping, entertainment and the Puget Sound waterfront. In addition, there are numerous parks and trails all less than three miles away. Our one and two bedroom open floor plans feature full-size washers and dryers, updated appliances, and private patios or decks and many homes include updates such as wood style flooring and quartz countertops. As a resident, you'll enjoy covered parking and being on the bus line for easy access to everywhere you want to be. Convenient living makes Alcove Apartments the perfect place to call home.