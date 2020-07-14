All apartments in Burien
Find more places like The Maverick.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burien, WA
/
The Maverick
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:56 PM

The Maverick

Open Now until 6pm
15045 5th Avenue Southwest · (206) 203-5806
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burien
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

15045 5th Avenue Southwest, Burien, WA 98166

Price and availability

VERIFIED 16 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 344 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Unit 322 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,554

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 593 sqft

Unit 416 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,564

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 593 sqft

See 15+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 249 · Avail. Aug 12

$2,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 234 · Avail. Aug 18

$2,341

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Unit 510 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Maverick.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
media room
package receiving
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
alarm system
car charging
cc payments
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
guest suite
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
Close to everything - our beautiful oversized, newly built apartments and townhomes in Burien, Washington, feature large studio, one, and two bedroom floor plans within walking distance of downtown Burien.

Gorgeous views of Mt. Rainier are part of the package that includes quartz countertops, plank flooring, big walk-in closets, a kitchen pantry, in home washer and dryers, plus tons of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces.

We are located one block from the Transit Center, a short distance from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and less than 20 minutes south of Seattle for a quick and easy commute.

“Small Town USA” Neighborhood

The Maverick offers brand new large apartments and townhomes with a rental rate you won't find in the downtown core.

Our location offers easy access - just a block away from Burien Transit Center where you can zip into Seattle in under 20 minutes and we're close to the airport and West Seattle too. The weekly Farmer's Market is right outside our door and T

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $300 Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350
fee: $350
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: No Restrictions
Parking Details: Surface lot. Controlled Access Garage.
Storage Details: $40

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Maverick have any available units?
The Maverick has 23 units available starting at $1,515 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Maverick have?
Some of The Maverick's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Maverick currently offering any rent specials?
The Maverick is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Maverick pet-friendly?
Yes, The Maverick is pet friendly.
Does The Maverick offer parking?
Yes, The Maverick offers parking.
Does The Maverick have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Maverick offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Maverick have a pool?
Yes, The Maverick has a pool.
Does The Maverick have accessible units?
Yes, The Maverick has accessible units.
Does The Maverick have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Maverick has units with dishwashers.
Does The Maverick have units with air conditioning?
No, The Maverick does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Maverick?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alcove at Seahurst
1101 SW 139th St
Burien, WA 98166
Discovery Landing
15405 Des Moines Memorial Dr
Burien, WA 98148
Solana
15800 4th Avenue South
Burien, WA 98148

Similar Pages

Burien 1 BedroomsBurien 2 Bedrooms
Burien Apartments with ParkingBurien Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Burien Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WA
North Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WASumner, WALake Forest Park, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Riverton Boulevard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity