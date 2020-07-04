9921 NE 158th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5 bedroom 4.5 bath Luxury Home in Pipers Glen - Bothell - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b0ac0d5033



5 bedroom 4.5 bath Luxury Home in Pipers Glen - Bothell. Contemporary design offers a 3-car garage and immaculate exterior design. Double door entry leads into a large great room which combines the spacious living room and dining room, and extends into an open kitchen. Kitchen has with stainless steel appliances, two sinks for all your cooking needs, and an additional dining area. The great room enjoys soaring ceilings, lots of natural sunlight, and connects to a deck that is perfect for summer relaxing and entertaining. Entry level also has a guest bedroom and full bath. Take the stairs down to the basement and you walk into a large bonus room complete with a den, large master sized bedroom, and a bar for additional entertainment. The second story has three bedrooms. The master is beautiful and spacious! It comes with a walk in closet and area for relaxing. The master bathroom has a duel head shower, large soaking tub, two sinks, and a full walk in closet.



Pipers Glen is brand new and enjoys an extraordinary location. Within minutes you are in Kirkland, Lake Washington, and downtown Bothell. There are ample options for dining, shopping and entertainment. The home is located in the Northshore School District which is widely renowned in the area. I-405 is only a few minutes away, and a commute to Bellevue, Redmond, and Kirkland is only a matter of miles.



The home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



(RLNE5295056)