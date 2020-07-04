All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 9921 NE 158th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
9921 NE 158th St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

9921 NE 158th St

9921 NE 158th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

9921 NE 158th St, Bothell, WA 98011
Waynita-Simonds-Norway Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5 bedroom 4.5 bath Luxury Home in Pipers Glen - Bothell - Please use this link to schedule a tour: showmojo.com/l/b0ac0d5033

5 bedroom 4.5 bath Luxury Home in Pipers Glen - Bothell. Contemporary design offers a 3-car garage and immaculate exterior design. Double door entry leads into a large great room which combines the spacious living room and dining room, and extends into an open kitchen. Kitchen has with stainless steel appliances, two sinks for all your cooking needs, and an additional dining area. The great room enjoys soaring ceilings, lots of natural sunlight, and connects to a deck that is perfect for summer relaxing and entertaining. Entry level also has a guest bedroom and full bath. Take the stairs down to the basement and you walk into a large bonus room complete with a den, large master sized bedroom, and a bar for additional entertainment. The second story has three bedrooms. The master is beautiful and spacious! It comes with a walk in closet and area for relaxing. The master bathroom has a duel head shower, large soaking tub, two sinks, and a full walk in closet.

Pipers Glen is brand new and enjoys an extraordinary location. Within minutes you are in Kirkland, Lake Washington, and downtown Bothell. There are ample options for dining, shopping and entertainment. The home is located in the Northshore School District which is widely renowned in the area. I-405 is only a few minutes away, and a commute to Bellevue, Redmond, and Kirkland is only a matter of miles.

The home is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5295056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9921 NE 158th St have any available units?
9921 NE 158th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 9921 NE 158th St have?
Some of 9921 NE 158th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9921 NE 158th St currently offering any rent specials?
9921 NE 158th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9921 NE 158th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9921 NE 158th St is pet friendly.
Does 9921 NE 158th St offer parking?
Yes, 9921 NE 158th St offers parking.
Does 9921 NE 158th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9921 NE 158th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9921 NE 158th St have a pool?
No, 9921 NE 158th St does not have a pool.
Does 9921 NE 158th St have accessible units?
No, 9921 NE 158th St does not have accessible units.
Does 9921 NE 158th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 9921 NE 158th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9921 NE 158th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 9921 NE 158th St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stonemeadow Farms
23028 27th Ave SE
Bothell, WA 98021
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St
Bothell, WA 98011
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Ivorywood
8700 NE Bothell Way
Bothell, WA 98011
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue
Bothell, WA 98011
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Woodstone Apartments
16520 North Rd
Bothell, WA 98012

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus