719 213th St SE

Remodeled 3 bed/2 bath tri-level home in Bothell - Please use this link to schedule at tour: showmojo.com/l/502f7dc055



Recent upgrades include newer roof, gutters, windows, crawlspace, entertaining deck, paint and more. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and plenty of space for entertaining needs. The kitchen is complete with new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a small eating area. The dining room is off the kitchen and also features hardwood floors. Off the dining room is the newer deck with beautifully stained wood, and plenty of space for summer time seating, entertainment and more. The master bedroom has its own private master bath with both a tub and shower, and walk in closet. Downstairs is a family room with a sliding glass door to the fully fenced backyard. The home comes with a two car garage that provides plenty of extra storage.



We will do 1 more landscape clean up soon but it will be the tenants responsibility after that.



This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and is within the highly regarded Northshore School District. Within just a few miles you will find anything you need for dining, shopping, and entertainment. Alderwood Mall, Mill Creek Town Center, and Downtown Bothell are only a few miles away. The home has excellent freeway access for commuters as well.



It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



