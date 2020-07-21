All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 719 213th St SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
719 213th St SE
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

719 213th St SE

719 213th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

719 213th Street Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
Queensborough-Brentwood-Crystal Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Remodeled 3 bed/2 bath tri-level home in Bothell - Please use this link to schedule at tour: showmojo.com/l/502f7dc055

Recent upgrades include newer roof, gutters, windows, crawlspace, entertaining deck, paint and more. The living room has a wood burning fireplace and plenty of space for entertaining needs. The kitchen is complete with new stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and a small eating area. The dining room is off the kitchen and also features hardwood floors. Off the dining room is the newer deck with beautifully stained wood, and plenty of space for summer time seating, entertainment and more. The master bedroom has its own private master bath with both a tub and shower, and walk in closet. Downstairs is a family room with a sliding glass door to the fully fenced backyard. The home comes with a two car garage that provides plenty of extra storage.

We will do 1 more landscape clean up soon but it will be the tenants responsibility after that.

This home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac and is within the highly regarded Northshore School District. Within just a few miles you will find anything you need for dining, shopping, and entertainment. Alderwood Mall, Mill Creek Town Center, and Downtown Bothell are only a few miles away. The home has excellent freeway access for commuters as well.

It is available immediately. If you are interested or are looking to move-in more than 2 weeks later from the day you apply, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE5085789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 213th St SE have any available units?
719 213th St SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 719 213th St SE have?
Some of 719 213th St SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 213th St SE currently offering any rent specials?
719 213th St SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 213th St SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 213th St SE is pet friendly.
Does 719 213th St SE offer parking?
Yes, 719 213th St SE offers parking.
Does 719 213th St SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 213th St SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 213th St SE have a pool?
No, 719 213th St SE does not have a pool.
Does 719 213th St SE have accessible units?
No, 719 213th St SE does not have accessible units.
Does 719 213th St SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 213th St SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 719 213th St SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 213th St SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Bothell
18101 126th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE
Bothell, WA 98012
North Creek Heights
19701 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue
Bothell, WA 98011
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE
Bothell, WA 98012
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBothell 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Bothell Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus