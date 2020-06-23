424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw

Amenities
Cozy One Bedroom Inlaw on MicroFarm w/ Garden, Patio, & Abundant Outdoor Space - Available NOW!
Features:
- Kitchenette includes hotplate, toaster oven, microwave, and small refrigerator
- Bathroom w/ shower stall
- Hardwood floors
- Electric fireplace
- Motion sensor lights
- Deck in back, sliding door entrance
- Central AC
- Shared deck w/ gas BBQ & patio table
- Large raised bed for vegetables, berries, or flowers, + access to fresh fruit from mini-orchard.
- 1 uncovered parking spot.
Minutes away from Bothells biomedical and telecom corridor, UW Bothell/Cascadia College, Lakeshore Clinic, Evergreen hospital, laundromat, I-405, and is on bus routes.
Walkable community with shopping & restaurants 2 blocks away including the Country Village and Safeway.
Canyon Park Shopping Center and Downtown Bothell is 5 minutes away. Easy commute to Everett, Kirkland and Downtown Seattle.
Tenant pays flat $60 monthly for utilities.
Max occupancy 1 person.
Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and pet rent.
Lease Term: Month-to-Month
Application fee: $49 pp
Address: 424 240th St SE, Bothell, Washington 98021
You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on AOC
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122
www.mynd.co
