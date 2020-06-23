All apartments in Bothell
424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw

424 240th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

424 240th Street Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
Westhill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy One Bedroom Inlaw on MicroFarm w/ Garden, Patio, & Abundant Outdoor Space - Available NOW!

Features:
- Kitchenette includes hotplate, toaster oven, microwave, and small refrigerator
- Bathroom w/ shower stall
- Hardwood floors
- Electric fireplace
- Motion sensor lights
- Deck in back, sliding door entrance
- Central AC
- Shared deck w/ gas BBQ & patio table
- Large raised bed for vegetables, berries, or flowers, + access to fresh fruit from mini-orchard.
- 1 uncovered parking spot.

Minutes away from Bothells biomedical and telecom corridor, UW Bothell/Cascadia College, Lakeshore Clinic, Evergreen hospital, laundromat, I-405, and is on bus routes.

Walkable community with shopping & restaurants 2 blocks away including the Country Village and Safeway.

Canyon Park Shopping Center and Downtown Bothell is 5 minutes away. Easy commute to Everett, Kirkland and Downtown Seattle.

Tenant pays flat $60 monthly for utilities.
Max occupancy 1 person.
Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and pet rent.
Lease Term: Month-to-Month

Application fee: $49 pp
Address: 424 240th St SE, Bothell, Washington 98021

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation
- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent
- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership
- Security deposit based on AOC
- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent
- We do not accept portable screening reports

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
(425) 256-2122

www.mynd.co

(RLNE4650484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw have any available units?
424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw have?
Some of 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw currently offering any rent specials?
424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw is pet friendly.
Does 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw offer parking?
Yes, 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw does offer parking.
Does 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw have a pool?
No, 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw does not have a pool.
Does 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw have accessible units?
No, 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw does not have accessible units.
Does 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw has units with air conditioning.
