424 240th St SE Apt Inlaw

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cozy One Bedroom Inlaw on MicroFarm w/ Garden, Patio, & Abundant Outdoor Space - Available NOW!



Features:

- Kitchenette includes hotplate, toaster oven, microwave, and small refrigerator

- Bathroom w/ shower stall

- Hardwood floors

- Electric fireplace

- Motion sensor lights

- Deck in back, sliding door entrance

- Central AC

- Shared deck w/ gas BBQ & patio table

- Large raised bed for vegetables, berries, or flowers, + access to fresh fruit from mini-orchard.

- 1 uncovered parking spot.



Minutes away from Bothells biomedical and telecom corridor, UW Bothell/Cascadia College, Lakeshore Clinic, Evergreen hospital, laundromat, I-405, and is on bus routes.



Walkable community with shopping & restaurants 2 blocks away including the Country Village and Safeway.



Canyon Park Shopping Center and Downtown Bothell is 5 minutes away. Easy commute to Everett, Kirkland and Downtown Seattle.



Tenant pays flat $60 monthly for utilities.

Max occupancy 1 person.

Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and pet rent.

Lease Term: Month-to-Month



Application fee: $49 pp

Address: 424 240th St SE, Bothell, Washington 98021



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation

- Gross Monthly Income must be at least 2.5 x the rent

- Good, verifiable rental history or homeownership

- Security deposit based on AOC

- Applicants without a credit history are welcome with last months rent, if no collections, past due or charged-off balances

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply, have a credit score greater than 650, and provide an income of at least 5 x the monthly rent

- We do not accept portable screening reports



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922

(425) 256-2122



www.mynd.co



(RLNE4650484)