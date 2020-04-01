All apartments in Bothell
Find more places like 2820 236th St. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bothell, WA
/
2820 236th St. SE
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

2820 236th St. SE

2820 236th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bothell
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2820 236th Street Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
Fitzgerald-35th SE

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2820 236th St. SE Available 06/01/19 Northcreek Home in Bothell W/ Air Conditioning! -
Open and spacious 2816sf, 3 car garage Bothell house at the back of a quiet greenbelt bordering cul-de-sac in the Northshore school district. This home features 4 upper-level bedrooms plus a bonus room, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors in the foyer and kitchen as well as newer kitchen appliances. The formal dining room flows into the living room with vaulted ceilings and large windows facing the front and back yards. The main floor also includes a family room with a fireplace and a separate office space. A/C and forced heating system throughout the home. The master bedroom includes a 5 piece, en suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. An adjacent protected salmon stream and native growth give a sanctuary-like feeling of privacy. No smoking and no pets.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit our website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,600 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE3368195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 236th St. SE have any available units?
2820 236th St. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 2820 236th St. SE have?
Some of 2820 236th St. SE's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 236th St. SE currently offering any rent specials?
2820 236th St. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 236th St. SE pet-friendly?
No, 2820 236th St. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 2820 236th St. SE offer parking?
Yes, 2820 236th St. SE offers parking.
Does 2820 236th St. SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 236th St. SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 236th St. SE have a pool?
No, 2820 236th St. SE does not have a pool.
Does 2820 236th St. SE have accessible units?
No, 2820 236th St. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 236th St. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 236th St. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2820 236th St. SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2820 236th St. SE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Emerald Crest
9611 NE 191st St
Bothell, WA 98011
98th Avenue Bothell
18307 98th Avenue
Bothell, WA 98011
Waterstone at Silver Creek
1805 186th Pl SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE
Bothell, WA 98012
Six Oaks
18333 Bothell Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011
The Villas at Beardslee
19128 112th Ave NE
Bothell, WA 98011
Willina Ranch
15515 Juanita Woodinville Way NE
Bothell, WA 98011

Similar Pages

Bothell 1 BedroomsBothell 2 Bedrooms
Bothell Apartments with ParkingBothell Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Bothell Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown 190th RiverfrontThrasher's Corner Red Hawk
Waynita Simonds Norway Hill
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Cascadia CollegeUniversity of Washington-Bothell Campus
Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus