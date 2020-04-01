Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2820 236th St. SE Available 06/01/19 Northcreek Home in Bothell W/ Air Conditioning! -

Open and spacious 2816sf, 3 car garage Bothell house at the back of a quiet greenbelt bordering cul-de-sac in the Northshore school district. This home features 4 upper-level bedrooms plus a bonus room, 2 bathrooms, hardwood floors in the foyer and kitchen as well as newer kitchen appliances. The formal dining room flows into the living room with vaulted ceilings and large windows facing the front and back yards. The main floor also includes a family room with a fireplace and a separate office space. A/C and forced heating system throughout the home. The master bedroom includes a 5 piece, en suite bathroom and a large walk-in closet. An adjacent protected salmon stream and native growth give a sanctuary-like feeling of privacy. No smoking and no pets.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit our website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $9,600 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



