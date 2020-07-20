24041 40th Ln SE

Amenities
Nice Bothell Townhouse - Nice Townhouse in South Bothell located in the Tiburon Heights Development. Kitchen features nice gas range, stainless appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Also included is a gas fireplace, dining area, all appliances, back patio, and 2 car tandem garage with additional storage area for all those extra items. The master which has dual sinks and a .75 bath is located upstairs with the additional 2 bedrooms. For convenience the utility room is located upstairs as well.
Please do not disturb tenants
Available June 7th
No smoking, no pets
Contact Chris Toppen 425-765-7888 to view
(RLNE2371694)