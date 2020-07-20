All apartments in Bothell
Bothell, WA
24041 40th Ln SE
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

24041 40th Ln SE

24041 40th Lane Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

24041 40th Lane Southeast, Bothell, WA 98021
North Creek-195th

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Bothell Townhouse - Nice Townhouse in South Bothell located in the Tiburon Heights Development. Kitchen features nice gas range, stainless appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Also included is a gas fireplace, dining area, all appliances, back patio, and 2 car tandem garage with additional storage area for all those extra items. The master which has dual sinks and a .75 bath is located upstairs with the additional 2 bedrooms. For convenience the utility room is located upstairs as well.
Please do not disturb tenants
Available June 7th
No smoking, no pets
Contact Chris Toppen 425-765-7888 to view

(RLNE2371694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24041 40th Ln SE have any available units?
24041 40th Ln SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 24041 40th Ln SE have?
Some of 24041 40th Ln SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24041 40th Ln SE currently offering any rent specials?
24041 40th Ln SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24041 40th Ln SE pet-friendly?
No, 24041 40th Ln SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 24041 40th Ln SE offer parking?
Yes, 24041 40th Ln SE offers parking.
Does 24041 40th Ln SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24041 40th Ln SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24041 40th Ln SE have a pool?
No, 24041 40th Ln SE does not have a pool.
Does 24041 40th Ln SE have accessible units?
No, 24041 40th Ln SE does not have accessible units.
Does 24041 40th Ln SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 24041 40th Ln SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24041 40th Ln SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 24041 40th Ln SE does not have units with air conditioning.
