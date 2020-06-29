Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

23328 17th Ave SE Available 12/30/19 Beautiful newer home on a low traffic culdesac. 4 Bdrm+Den+ Bonus. Huge flat yard. 3 car gar. A/C - Beautiful Home that feels brand new in the Braeton Woods Neighborhood. Excellent Bothell location is 2 minutes to the freeway and just 6 minutes to Downtown Bothell.

* 3600 sq. ft. of top quality finish and features.

* Hardwood floors throughout the main floor.

* Granite kitchen with extra large center island and large space off the Kitchen for a family table.

* Off the kitchen is a sliding door that opens up to a big covered patio and an extra large, fully fenced rear yard. Covered back patio is perfect for entertaining, BBQ, and gives nice outdoor space in the rain.

*Main floor Den and nearby 3/4 bath will make this a great Home office or a guest bedroom.

* Upstairs are the bedrooms, Bonus room, and the Laundry room.

* The master bedroom features a separate seating area and a gorgeous master bathroom with walk in closet.

* Bonus room and large bedrooms.

* The laundry room is pretty big and has cabinets, folding counter, and newer washer and dryer included.

* Yes, this home has Air conditioning

*3 car garage

Sorry, no pets. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114. Gregory Property Management.



No Pets Allowed



