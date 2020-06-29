All apartments in Bothell
/
Bothell, WA
/
23328 17th Ave SE
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

23328 17th Ave SE

23328 17th Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

23328 17th Ave SE, Bothell, WA 98021
Maywood-Beckstrom Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
23328 17th Ave SE Available 12/30/19 Beautiful newer home on a low traffic culdesac. 4 Bdrm+Den+ Bonus. Huge flat yard. 3 car gar. A/C - Beautiful Home that feels brand new in the Braeton Woods Neighborhood. Excellent Bothell location is 2 minutes to the freeway and just 6 minutes to Downtown Bothell.
* 3600 sq. ft. of top quality finish and features.
* Hardwood floors throughout the main floor.
* Granite kitchen with extra large center island and large space off the Kitchen for a family table.
* Off the kitchen is a sliding door that opens up to a big covered patio and an extra large, fully fenced rear yard. Covered back patio is perfect for entertaining, BBQ, and gives nice outdoor space in the rain.
*Main floor Den and nearby 3/4 bath will make this a great Home office or a guest bedroom.
* Upstairs are the bedrooms, Bonus room, and the Laundry room.
* The master bedroom features a separate seating area and a gorgeous master bathroom with walk in closet.
* Bonus room and large bedrooms.
* The laundry room is pretty big and has cabinets, folding counter, and newer washer and dryer included.
* Yes, this home has Air conditioning
*3 car garage
Sorry, no pets. Please call with questions or to arrange a time to view this home. 206-795-9114. Gregory Property Management.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4195883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23328 17th Ave SE have any available units?
23328 17th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 23328 17th Ave SE have?
Some of 23328 17th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23328 17th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
23328 17th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23328 17th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 23328 17th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 23328 17th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 23328 17th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 23328 17th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23328 17th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23328 17th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 23328 17th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 23328 17th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 23328 17th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 23328 17th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 23328 17th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23328 17th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 23328 17th Ave SE has units with air conditioning.

