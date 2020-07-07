Amenities

20021 94th AVE NE Available 06/10/20 Virtual Tour - Spacious Spirit Ridge Home - Minutes from Downtown Bothell - Welcome to Spirit Ridge, just minutes from downtown Bothell restaurants, groceries, parks, and wine tasting. This spacious home offers 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a Chef's kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters, gas range, great room, private patio and greenbelt views. A large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and walk in closet, two additional bedrooms, loft bonus area and laundry room complete the top floor. Main level living includes an expansive great room kitchen and family room, perfect for entertaining and 2 car garage. The lower level is complete with a large bonus room and private office or 4th bedroom and additional bathroom.



Conveniently located off of Bothell Everett HWY, just a few minutes from the 522/I-405 interchange. Community features a private park/playground.



Award winning Northshore School District!

Westhill Elementary - Canyon Park Junior High - Bothell High School



First and Last Months Rent + $2000 Security Deposit. Pets on a case by case basis.

**Max 2 cars**



Visit Virtual Tour Here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7brrWbM3GWs&mls=1&hl=0&ts=1



Rental Application Criteria: https://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



Schedule a tour here: https://showdigs.co/qrlfo



No Cats Allowed



