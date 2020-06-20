Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated stainless steel playground

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse playground tennis court

Updated, remodeled 2 BR / 1 BA home in Holly Hills. 940 sq ft. Common area with plank flooring and bedrooms carpeted. Open style remodeled kitchen, all stainless steel appliances, access to a partially fenced backyard with deck, storage area and shed for garden tools/equipment with newly floored interior. Both Bedrooms have extra double-wide closets. The utility area with washer/dryer is close to bedrooms (photo from 2017). Tenants pay all utilities and landscaping. Forced Air Heat with new insulation throughout walls, attic and crawl space. Terms: First Month’s Rent plus $1500 security deposit, $150 non-refundable Processing Admin Fee, and $45 application fee/pp.. No smoking/Small Dog(s) Negotiable. Available 6/01/2020. Close to Woodinville HS, Woodin Elementary is two blocks away, Northshore YMCA, UW-Bothell, and I-202, I-405, I-522. Only fifteen minutes to Microsoft. Holly Hills has Clubhouse, playground, tennis and basketball courts.



Terms: 6-Month lease then month-to-month, at lease signing – a full month's rent, $1500 security deposit, $150 Non-Refundable Processing Admin Fee, Landscaping/Utility Fees, and $45-65 application fee/pp. Owner expects good background check in all areas. If this property looks interesting, it is suggested to drive-by the property first to see if it is suitable for your needs, if so, contact Property Manager at (425-405-6288 or 425-304-1250 x 1002). This is a Tenant Turner property, so you may view it at your convenience once we talk. https://www.northfieldproperties.info/puget-sound-homes-for-rent#ad/1130521



The address is 19405 129th Ave NE, Bothell 98011.



Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria and copy of rental criteria on site. We do not accept comprehensive re-usable tenant screening reports also known as portable screening reports. https://www.northfieldproperties.info/puget-sound-homes-for-rent#ad/1130521 . Thank you. Do not apply under any other site, that’s at your own risk