Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:09 AM

19405 129th Ave NE

19405 129th Avenue Northeast · (425) 405-6288
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19405 129th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Hollyhills-Pioneer Hills-Morningside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
tennis court
Updated, remodeled 2 BR / 1 BA home in Holly Hills. 940 sq ft. Common area with plank flooring and bedrooms carpeted. Open style remodeled kitchen, all stainless steel appliances, access to a partially fenced backyard with deck, storage area and shed for garden tools/equipment with newly floored interior. Both Bedrooms have extra double-wide closets. The utility area with washer/dryer is close to bedrooms (photo from 2017). Tenants pay all utilities and landscaping. Forced Air Heat with new insulation throughout walls, attic and crawl space. Terms: First Month’s Rent plus $1500 security deposit, $150 non-refundable Processing Admin Fee, and $45 application fee/pp.. No smoking/Small Dog(s) Negotiable. Available 6/01/2020. Close to Woodinville HS, Woodin Elementary is two blocks away, Northshore YMCA, UW-Bothell, and I-202, I-405, I-522. Only fifteen minutes to Microsoft. Holly Hills has Clubhouse, playground, tennis and basketball courts.

Terms: 6-Month lease then month-to-month, at lease signing – a full month's rent, $1500 security deposit, $150 Non-Refundable Processing Admin Fee, Landscaping/Utility Fees, and $45-65 application fee/pp. Owner expects good background check in all areas. If this property looks interesting, it is suggested to drive-by the property first to see if it is suitable for your needs, if so, contact Property Manager at (425-405-6288 or 425-304-1250 x 1002). This is a Tenant Turner property, so you may view it at your convenience once we talk. https://www.northfieldproperties.info/puget-sound-homes-for-rent#ad/1130521

The address is 19405 129th Ave NE, Bothell 98011.

Applications accepted after Tenant Criteria understood and application link is given by showing property manager. For Tenant Criteria go to https://www.northfieldproperties.info/rental-criteria and copy of rental criteria on site. We do not accept comprehensive re-usable tenant screening reports also known as portable screening reports. https://www.northfieldproperties.info/puget-sound-homes-for-rent#ad/1130521 . Thank you. Do not apply under any other site, that’s at your own risk

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19405 129th Ave NE have any available units?
19405 129th Ave NE has a unit available for $1,815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19405 129th Ave NE have?
Some of 19405 129th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19405 129th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
19405 129th Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19405 129th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 19405 129th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 19405 129th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 19405 129th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 19405 129th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19405 129th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19405 129th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 19405 129th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 19405 129th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 19405 129th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 19405 129th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 19405 129th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19405 129th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19405 129th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
