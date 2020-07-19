18513 89th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great Singale Family House for Rent - Completely remodeled and custom Rambler minutes away from Downtown Bothell.



This top to bottom redo is worthy of a magazine feature with it's open kitchen, dining room, and living room lay out. Open concept with hardwood floors throughout. Eat-in kitchen with granite counters & brand new high-end stainless steel appliances. Brand new washer and dryer as well! Heated tile floor in the bathroom! Modern gas fireplace. 3 spacious bedrooms.Amazing oversized fully fenced yard with backyard oasis for entertainment.



Tons of storage & parking space.



Minutes to UW Bothell, Downtown amenities, restaurants & shops. Easy access to 405. Award Winning Northshore Schools! A/C.



Disclaimer: Zillow online applications sometimes only provide partial information that we need to make a informed decision in regarding potential tenants. Please note that if the zillow application does not contain enough information we will require the applicants to fill out another application in order to obtain all the information that we need.



(RLNE4694134)