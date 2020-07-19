All apartments in Bothell
Bothell, WA
18513 89th Ave NE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

18513 89th Ave NE

18513 89th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

18513 89th Avenue Northeast, Bothell, WA 98011
Westhill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Great Singale Family House for Rent - Completely remodeled and custom Rambler minutes away from Downtown Bothell.

This top to bottom redo is worthy of a magazine feature with it's open kitchen, dining room, and living room lay out. Open concept with hardwood floors throughout. Eat-in kitchen with granite counters & brand new high-end stainless steel appliances. Brand new washer and dryer as well! Heated tile floor in the bathroom! Modern gas fireplace. 3 spacious bedrooms.Amazing oversized fully fenced yard with backyard oasis for entertainment.

Tons of storage & parking space.

Minutes to UW Bothell, Downtown amenities, restaurants & shops. Easy access to 405. Award Winning Northshore Schools! A/C.

Disclaimer: Zillow online applications sometimes only provide partial information that we need to make a informed decision in regarding potential tenants. Please note that if the zillow application does not contain enough information we will require the applicants to fill out another application in order to obtain all the information that we need.

(RLNE4694134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18513 89th Ave NE have any available units?
18513 89th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 18513 89th Ave NE have?
Some of 18513 89th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18513 89th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
18513 89th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18513 89th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18513 89th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 18513 89th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 18513 89th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 18513 89th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18513 89th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18513 89th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 18513 89th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 18513 89th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 18513 89th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 18513 89th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18513 89th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18513 89th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18513 89th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
