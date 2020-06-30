12228 NE 203rd Street

Amenities

Bothell Home - Available 10/19 - Welcome to this beautiful Craftsman style 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with bonus loft in Woodridge at North Creek. Formal living room and dining room set the tone for the elegance of this home. Hardwood floors on the main level lead to the open family room/kitchen with views to the nicely landscaped backyard! Well equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Plenty of cabinets and walk in pantry. An office or guest bedroom + full bathroom rounds out the main floor. As you walk upstairs you find an open loft area that can be used as an office or kids area. The master suite is spacious with a sitting area and large windows for lots of natural light. Well appointed master bathroom with a huge walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms, a third full bath and the laundry room can be found on this floor . With a lovely patio and mature landscaping the backyard is perfect for a barbecue or outdoor gatherings. Large two car garage with tons of built in storage. Community playground with picnic tables. Close to both downtown Woodinville and Bothell with all of their restaurants and shops. Take advantage of the Woodinville wine country. Just down the street from the YMCA and easy freeway access to I-405 and Hwy 522 into Seattle. Great Northshore Schools District (Kokanee, Leota, Woodinville HS). 1 small dog with refundable deposit. Sorry no smoking and no cats.

