Bothell, WA
12228 NE 203rd Street
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

12228 NE 203rd Street

12228 Northeast 203rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

12228 Northeast 203rd Street, Bothell, WA 98011
North Creek-195th

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bothell Home - Available 10/19 - Welcome to this beautiful Craftsman style 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom with bonus loft in Woodridge at North Creek. Formal living room and dining room set the tone for the elegance of this home. Hardwood floors on the main level lead to the open family room/kitchen with views to the nicely landscaped backyard! Well equipped kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances. Plenty of cabinets and walk in pantry. An office or guest bedroom + full bathroom rounds out the main floor. As you walk upstairs you find an open loft area that can be used as an office or kids area. The master suite is spacious with a sitting area and large windows for lots of natural light. Well appointed master bathroom with a huge walk in closet. Two additional bedrooms, a third full bath and the laundry room can be found on this floor . With a lovely patio and mature landscaping the backyard is perfect for a barbecue or outdoor gatherings. Large two car garage with tons of built in storage. Community playground with picnic tables. Close to both downtown Woodinville and Bothell with all of their restaurants and shops. Take advantage of the Woodinville wine country. Just down the street from the YMCA and easy freeway access to I-405 and Hwy 522 into Seattle. Great Northshore Schools District (Kokanee, Leota, Woodinville HS). 1 small dog with refundable deposit. Sorry no smoking and no cats.
To set up a private showing of this property please contact Marilyn McGill, Avenue One, Seattle, WA at marilyn@avenueoneresidential.com or 425-260-3725 #bothellrental #avenueoneresidential #forleasebothell #northshoreschools

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5188581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12228 NE 203rd Street have any available units?
12228 NE 203rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 12228 NE 203rd Street have?
Some of 12228 NE 203rd Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12228 NE 203rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
12228 NE 203rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12228 NE 203rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12228 NE 203rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 12228 NE 203rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 12228 NE 203rd Street offers parking.
Does 12228 NE 203rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12228 NE 203rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12228 NE 203rd Street have a pool?
No, 12228 NE 203rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 12228 NE 203rd Street have accessible units?
No, 12228 NE 203rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12228 NE 203rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12228 NE 203rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12228 NE 203rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12228 NE 203rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.

