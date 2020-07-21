10707 Ross Rd Unit D

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Bothell Townhome With a Modern Feel! - Enjoy this townhome gem located near downtown Bothell and UW Bothell! This beautiful home includes 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Enter through a private fenced patio and porch. The main floor has a large open living room with a fireplace and a modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs includes the master bedroom with a 5 piece bath and walk in closet, 2nd bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry room. The 3rd bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom is found on the lower level. No smoking and pets upon approval only.



First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.



To view this house and others, visit website:

www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,800 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE3401395)