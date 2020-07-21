All apartments in Bothell
Last updated August 3 2019 at 10:58 AM

10707 Ross Rd Unit D

10707 Ross Road · No Longer Available
Location

10707 Ross Road, Bothell, WA 98011
Downtown-190th-Riverfront

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bothell Townhome With a Modern Feel! - Enjoy this townhome gem located near downtown Bothell and UW Bothell! This beautiful home includes 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Enter through a private fenced patio and porch. The main floor has a large open living room with a fireplace and a modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The upstairs includes the master bedroom with a 5 piece bath and walk in closet, 2nd bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry room. The 3rd bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom is found on the lower level. No smoking and pets upon approval only.

First month's rent, security deposit (one months rent), $200 admin fee.

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7,800 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

(RLNE3401395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10707 Ross Rd Unit D have any available units?
10707 Ross Rd Unit D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 10707 Ross Rd Unit D have?
Some of 10707 Ross Rd Unit D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10707 Ross Rd Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
10707 Ross Rd Unit D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10707 Ross Rd Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 10707 Ross Rd Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 10707 Ross Rd Unit D offer parking?
Yes, 10707 Ross Rd Unit D offers parking.
Does 10707 Ross Rd Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10707 Ross Rd Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10707 Ross Rd Unit D have a pool?
No, 10707 Ross Rd Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 10707 Ross Rd Unit D have accessible units?
No, 10707 Ross Rd Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 10707 Ross Rd Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 10707 Ross Rd Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10707 Ross Rd Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 10707 Ross Rd Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
