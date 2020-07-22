All apartments in Bothell
Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

10436 NE 204th Place

10436 Northeast 204th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10436 Northeast 204th Place, Bothell, WA 98011
Maywood-Beckstrom Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious five bedroom home with large patio! - Please use this link to schedule a self tour: showmojo.com/l/698a9df017

Bright and charming split-entry house in a wonderful and quiet Bothell neighborhood. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet for your cooking needs. Large floor to ceiling window in the living room that invites sunshine to brighten your day! Three bedrooms upstairs, including the master suite. Two generous size bedrooms that share a full bath. Two additional bedroom downstairs with an oversize family room that is ideal for entertainment. One additional bonus room that could be used as a office or bedroom. Large yard with a beautiful and spacious deck area that is great for summer entertainment. Two car garage.

The part best about this place is the location! It is in a quiet neighborhood in Bothell, right next to North Creek Forest. Easy access to I405. Less than 5 minutes to Bothell downtown that opens all the access to shopping and restaurants.

It is available immediately. If you are interested, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here:http://www.gpsrenting.com/en/gps-rental-list/

(RLNE3984693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10436 NE 204th Place have any available units?
10436 NE 204th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 10436 NE 204th Place have?
Some of 10436 NE 204th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10436 NE 204th Place currently offering any rent specials?
10436 NE 204th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10436 NE 204th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10436 NE 204th Place is pet friendly.
Does 10436 NE 204th Place offer parking?
Yes, 10436 NE 204th Place offers parking.
Does 10436 NE 204th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10436 NE 204th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10436 NE 204th Place have a pool?
No, 10436 NE 204th Place does not have a pool.
Does 10436 NE 204th Place have accessible units?
No, 10436 NE 204th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10436 NE 204th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10436 NE 204th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10436 NE 204th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10436 NE 204th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
