10436 NE 204th Place

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious five bedroom home with large patio! - Please use this link to schedule a self tour: showmojo.com/l/698a9df017



Bright and charming split-entry house in a wonderful and quiet Bothell neighborhood. Large kitchen with tons of cabinet for your cooking needs. Large floor to ceiling window in the living room that invites sunshine to brighten your day! Three bedrooms upstairs, including the master suite. Two generous size bedrooms that share a full bath. Two additional bedroom downstairs with an oversize family room that is ideal for entertainment. One additional bonus room that could be used as a office or bedroom. Large yard with a beautiful and spacious deck area that is great for summer entertainment. Two car garage.



The part best about this place is the location! It is in a quiet neighborhood in Bothell, right next to North Creek Forest. Easy access to I405. Less than 5 minutes to Bothell downtown that opens all the access to shopping and restaurants.



It is available immediately. If you are interested, please respond to the listing via email. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here:http://www.gpsrenting.com/en/gps-rental-list/



