10424 nw 195th st
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM
1 of 7
10424 nw 195th st
10424 Northeast 195th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
10424 Northeast 195th Street, Bothell, WA 98011
Maywood-Beckstrom Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available 04/01/19 Close walk to downtown Bothell - Property Id: 105286
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105286
Property Id 105286
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4766077)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10424 nw 195th st have any available units?
10424 nw 195th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Bothell, WA
.
What amenities does 10424 nw 195th st have?
Some of 10424 nw 195th st's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10424 nw 195th st currently offering any rent specials?
10424 nw 195th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10424 nw 195th st pet-friendly?
No, 10424 nw 195th st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Bothell
.
Does 10424 nw 195th st offer parking?
No, 10424 nw 195th st does not offer parking.
Does 10424 nw 195th st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10424 nw 195th st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10424 nw 195th st have a pool?
No, 10424 nw 195th st does not have a pool.
Does 10424 nw 195th st have accessible units?
No, 10424 nw 195th st does not have accessible units.
Does 10424 nw 195th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10424 nw 195th st has units with dishwashers.
Does 10424 nw 195th st have units with air conditioning?
No, 10424 nw 195th st does not have units with air conditioning.
