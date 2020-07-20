All apartments in Bothell
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

10424 nw 195th st

10424 Northeast 195th Street · No Longer Available
Location

10424 Northeast 195th Street, Bothell, WA 98011
Maywood-Beckstrom Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Available 04/01/19 Close walk to downtown Bothell - Property Id: 105286

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/105286
Property Id 105286

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4766077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10424 nw 195th st have any available units?
10424 nw 195th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 10424 nw 195th st have?
Some of 10424 nw 195th st's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10424 nw 195th st currently offering any rent specials?
10424 nw 195th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10424 nw 195th st pet-friendly?
No, 10424 nw 195th st is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bothell.
Does 10424 nw 195th st offer parking?
No, 10424 nw 195th st does not offer parking.
Does 10424 nw 195th st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10424 nw 195th st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10424 nw 195th st have a pool?
No, 10424 nw 195th st does not have a pool.
Does 10424 nw 195th st have accessible units?
No, 10424 nw 195th st does not have accessible units.
Does 10424 nw 195th st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10424 nw 195th st has units with dishwashers.
Does 10424 nw 195th st have units with air conditioning?
No, 10424 nw 195th st does not have units with air conditioning.
