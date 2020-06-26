Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

10418 NE 185th St Available 09/23/19 Centrally Located Bothell Home with Modern Updates! - Centrally located Bothell Home with modern updates. Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Within close proximity to the library, downtown Bothell and Cascadia/UW. Nearby bus routes make this location ideal for commuting to Seattle, Bellevue, or Woodinville. Recreational activities to enjoy include the Sammamish River Trail and Burke-Gilman Trail. Bothell residents also get free access to community salt water pool. Large backyard with garden space. Solar panels help minimize overall power expenses.



Lease will end late August/early September 2020.

Dogs and cats allowed with additional $500 deposit per pet.

$13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply.

$95 Electricity fee will apply.



To schedule a showing, please contact the leasing agent, Maria, at 425-750-0086 or mquinteiro@sterlingjohnstonre.com.



(RLNE3441441)