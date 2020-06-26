All apartments in Bothell
10418 NE 185th St
10418 NE 185th St

10418 NE 185th St · No Longer Available
Location

10418 NE 185th St, Bothell, WA 98011
Maywood-Beckstrom Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
10418 NE 185th St Available 09/23/19 Centrally Located Bothell Home with Modern Updates! - Centrally located Bothell Home with modern updates. Kitchen features granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Within close proximity to the library, downtown Bothell and Cascadia/UW. Nearby bus routes make this location ideal for commuting to Seattle, Bellevue, or Woodinville. Recreational activities to enjoy include the Sammamish River Trail and Burke-Gilman Trail. Bothell residents also get free access to community salt water pool. Large backyard with garden space. Solar panels help minimize overall power expenses.

Lease will end late August/early September 2020.
Dogs and cats allowed with additional $500 deposit per pet.
$13.50 monthly utility billing fee will apply.
$95 Electricity fee will apply.

To schedule a showing, please contact the leasing agent, Maria, at 425-750-0086 or mquinteiro@sterlingjohnstonre.com.

(RLNE3441441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10418 NE 185th St have any available units?
10418 NE 185th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bothell, WA.
What amenities does 10418 NE 185th St have?
Some of 10418 NE 185th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10418 NE 185th St currently offering any rent specials?
10418 NE 185th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10418 NE 185th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 10418 NE 185th St is pet friendly.
Does 10418 NE 185th St offer parking?
No, 10418 NE 185th St does not offer parking.
Does 10418 NE 185th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10418 NE 185th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10418 NE 185th St have a pool?
Yes, 10418 NE 185th St has a pool.
Does 10418 NE 185th St have accessible units?
No, 10418 NE 185th St does not have accessible units.
Does 10418 NE 185th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 10418 NE 185th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10418 NE 185th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 10418 NE 185th St does not have units with air conditioning.
