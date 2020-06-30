All apartments in Auburn
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:24 AM

830 Pike St NE Apt A8

830 Pike Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

830 Pike Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
830 Pike St NE Apt A8 Available 06/07/19 Fantastic 2 BedroomTownhome with Garage, Pool and Plenty of Parking! - This is a GREAT layout! Main level is a spacious living room with 2 patio doors and a kitchen for entertaining. Private side patio as well as open common grounds gives you so much light! Upstairs is 2 large bedrooms and a full size bath. Master bedroom is a LOFT! Wall has a very cool cut-out that overlooks the living room. High ceiling and a PRIVATE one car GARAGE. Great location, quiet complex and TONS of parking. Washer and dryer included. Water, garbage and sewer included with the rent. Pets must be no larger than 18 inches height at the shoulder, per HOA. Limit 2 pets. Make an appointment to see this home today! Please do not disturb current tenants.

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE2167508)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 830 Pike St NE Apt A8 have any available units?
830 Pike St NE Apt A8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 830 Pike St NE Apt A8 have?
Some of 830 Pike St NE Apt A8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 830 Pike St NE Apt A8 currently offering any rent specials?
830 Pike St NE Apt A8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 Pike St NE Apt A8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 830 Pike St NE Apt A8 is pet friendly.
Does 830 Pike St NE Apt A8 offer parking?
Yes, 830 Pike St NE Apt A8 offers parking.
Does 830 Pike St NE Apt A8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 Pike St NE Apt A8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 Pike St NE Apt A8 have a pool?
Yes, 830 Pike St NE Apt A8 has a pool.
Does 830 Pike St NE Apt A8 have accessible units?
No, 830 Pike St NE Apt A8 does not have accessible units.
Does 830 Pike St NE Apt A8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 830 Pike St NE Apt A8 does not have units with dishwashers.
