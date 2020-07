Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath with washer and dryer inside. Duplex style home available for move-in by end of February.



Application Fee: $40 Per Adult

Security Deposit: $500 (Could go up based on credit score)

Monthly Rent: $1,500.00



Must pass rental application screening to be approved. Income requirement is at least 2.5x the rent amount. Must have verifiable rental history in the past year and verifiable current employment.