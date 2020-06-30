6406 Montevista Dr SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Lakeland Hills Home, Gated Community! - This large 4 bedroom house with 3 full baths is just what your family is looking for! Hardwood floors in entry & kitchen. Chefs kitchen has stainless appliances, gas range & built in oven and microwave. Beautiful maple cabinets and granite counter tops with slate back splash. Family room w/gas fireplace. Den or 5th bedroom and full bath on main floor with slate flooring. Open concept with lovely spindle staircase and high ceilings. Bonus room. The spacious Master has it all with a large sitting area 5 piece bath and large walk-in closet. Fully fenced back yard and landscaping included!



#261



Richard@HavenRent.com



(RLNE2521923)