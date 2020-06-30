All apartments in Auburn
6406 Montevista Dr SE
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:54 AM

6406 Montevista Dr SE

6406 Montevista Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6406 Montevista Drive Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Lakeland Hills Home, Gated Community! - This large 4 bedroom house with 3 full baths is just what your family is looking for! Hardwood floors in entry & kitchen. Chefs kitchen has stainless appliances, gas range & built in oven and microwave. Beautiful maple cabinets and granite counter tops with slate back splash. Family room w/gas fireplace. Den or 5th bedroom and full bath on main floor with slate flooring. Open concept with lovely spindle staircase and high ceilings. Bonus room. The spacious Master has it all with a large sitting area 5 piece bath and large walk-in closet. Fully fenced back yard and landscaping included!

#261

Richard@HavenRent.com

(RLNE2521923)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

