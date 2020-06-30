6406 Montevista Dr SE

Amenities
Beautiful Lakeland Hills Home, Gated Community! - This large 4 bedroom house with 3 full baths is just what your family is looking for! Hardwood floors in entry & kitchen. Chefs kitchen has stainless appliances, gas range & built in oven and microwave. Beautiful maple cabinets and granite counter tops with slate back splash. Family room w/gas fireplace. Den or 5th bedroom and full bath on main floor with slate flooring. Open concept with lovely spindle staircase and high ceilings. Bonus room. The spacious Master has it all with a large sitting area 5 piece bath and large walk-in closet. Fully fenced back yard and landscaping included!
#261
Richard@HavenRent.com
(RLNE2521923)