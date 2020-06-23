All apartments in Auburn
6301 Montevista Dr Se
6301 Montevista Dr Se

6301 Montevista Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6301 Montevista Drive Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Quiet, spacious home in gated nice family community close to schools and Lake Tapps with the gorgeous view of sunsets ,valley and the Olympic Mountains! from backyard and some bedrooms Free Wifi and TV downstairs and in the master bedroom are provided.Large 3 car garage. outdoor storage and RV Parking. Beautifully updated home with new flooring, paint, and fixtures. Located minutes from shopping, restaurants and medical centers. Easy access to trails, Lake Tapps (8 min), Mount Rainier Park ( 75 min), Centrally located to Seattle (30 min), the Airport (20 min), Tacoma (20 min), This home is only available for long term rental minimum 1 month for furnished ($6000/month) and minimum one year for unfurnished ($3600/month--unfurnished ) .

Pets cat only
Utilities Paid by tenants

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6301 Montevista Dr Se have any available units?
6301 Montevista Dr Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 6301 Montevista Dr Se have?
Some of 6301 Montevista Dr Se's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6301 Montevista Dr Se currently offering any rent specials?
6301 Montevista Dr Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6301 Montevista Dr Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 6301 Montevista Dr Se is pet friendly.
Does 6301 Montevista Dr Se offer parking?
Yes, 6301 Montevista Dr Se offers parking.
Does 6301 Montevista Dr Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6301 Montevista Dr Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6301 Montevista Dr Se have a pool?
No, 6301 Montevista Dr Se does not have a pool.
Does 6301 Montevista Dr Se have accessible units?
No, 6301 Montevista Dr Se does not have accessible units.
Does 6301 Montevista Dr Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6301 Montevista Dr Se has units with dishwashers.
