6301 Montevista Dr Se

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Quiet, spacious home in gated nice family community close to schools and Lake Tapps with the gorgeous view of sunsets ,valley and the Olympic Mountains! from backyard and some bedrooms Free Wifi and TV downstairs and in the master bedroom are provided.Large 3 car garage. outdoor storage and RV Parking. Beautifully updated home with new flooring, paint, and fixtures. Located minutes from shopping, restaurants and medical centers. Easy access to trails, Lake Tapps (8 min), Mount Rainier Park ( 75 min), Centrally located to Seattle (30 min), the Airport (20 min), Tacoma (20 min), This home is only available for long term rental minimum 1 month for furnished ($6000/month) and minimum one year for unfurnished ($3600/month--unfurnished ) .



Pets cat only

Utilities Paid by tenants