Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
6004 Olive Ave SE
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:10 PM

6004 Olive Ave SE

6004 Olive Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

6004 Olive Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 7/5/19

There are 'rental houses' and then there are 'houses for rent'. This one fits the latter category! Available for the first time as a rental, this home shows pride of ownership from the owners who have added some very nice touches to the amenities the house is already loaded with. Read this entire ad to find out ALL that it has! Amazing.

Located in a quiet and safe neighborhood in Lakeland Hills, you will enjoy the serenity of the quiet street along with the privacy afforded by the branches of a low-lying tree in the front yard. Walk up to the front door and be greeted by the large, front porch which exudes warmth, stability, and security.

The tile entry opens to a large, tiled living room. The entire front of the house has radiant, hydronic heating in the floors to keep those toes warm. And without any carpet, it will be easy to keep clean!

The 9' ceilings throughout this entire home give an air of spaciousness and grandeur. This home is VERY well lit from both an abundance of shielded windows as well as roof-mounted solar tubes. Those drab, dreary, Seattle days are a thing of the past in this home! Just off the entry is an office perfect for greeting clients, or it could be converted to a 4th bedroom.

Beyond the living room towards the back of the house is the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with all of the modern conveniences you have come to expect of a house of this pedigree -- electric range with over-range microwave, dishwasher, disposal, island, and walk-in pantry.

The kitchen opens up to a peaceful backyard with large deck and sitting area just beyond the sliding glass door. The house backs up to natural vegetation belt for more privacy and serenity.

Walk down the hall to the back of the house and you'll pass a linen closet and a large laundry room leading to the 2-car garage. (Washer/dryer included.) A bathroom comes up first to serve both guests and two average-size bedrooms.

Around the corner is the master suite with spacious bedroom, walk-in closet, and 5-piece master bath with soaking tub, separate shower, and double sinks along the long vanity with mirror.

Other amenities: automatic sprinkler system in landscaping; dog run; electro-static furnace filter; 6-panel doors; 40-year roof; fenced yard; solar tubes for added light.

Terms: 10-month lease. $2000 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. $35/mo./pet pet rent + $250/pet bump in security deposit. Some breed restrictions (no Huskies, labs, diggers, etc.) No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. All utilities by tenant. Security system activation by tenant (optional).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6004 Olive Ave SE have any available units?
6004 Olive Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 6004 Olive Ave SE have?
Some of 6004 Olive Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6004 Olive Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
6004 Olive Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6004 Olive Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6004 Olive Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 6004 Olive Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 6004 Olive Ave SE offers parking.
Does 6004 Olive Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6004 Olive Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6004 Olive Ave SE have a pool?
No, 6004 Olive Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 6004 Olive Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 6004 Olive Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 6004 Olive Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6004 Olive Ave SE has units with dishwashers.
