6004 Olive Ave SE

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 7/5/19



There are 'rental houses' and then there are 'houses for rent'. This one fits the latter category! Available for the first time as a rental, this home shows pride of ownership from the owners who have added some very nice touches to the amenities the house is already loaded with. Read this entire ad to find out ALL that it has! Amazing.



Located in a quiet and safe neighborhood in Lakeland Hills, you will enjoy the serenity of the quiet street along with the privacy afforded by the branches of a low-lying tree in the front yard. Walk up to the front door and be greeted by the large, front porch which exudes warmth, stability, and security.



The tile entry opens to a large, tiled living room. The entire front of the house has radiant, hydronic heating in the floors to keep those toes warm. And without any carpet, it will be easy to keep clean!



The 9' ceilings throughout this entire home give an air of spaciousness and grandeur. This home is VERY well lit from both an abundance of shielded windows as well as roof-mounted solar tubes. Those drab, dreary, Seattle days are a thing of the past in this home! Just off the entry is an office perfect for greeting clients, or it could be converted to a 4th bedroom.



Beyond the living room towards the back of the house is the kitchen and dining room. The kitchen is equipped with all of the modern conveniences you have come to expect of a house of this pedigree -- electric range with over-range microwave, dishwasher, disposal, island, and walk-in pantry.



The kitchen opens up to a peaceful backyard with large deck and sitting area just beyond the sliding glass door. The house backs up to natural vegetation belt for more privacy and serenity.



Walk down the hall to the back of the house and you'll pass a linen closet and a large laundry room leading to the 2-car garage. (Washer/dryer included.) A bathroom comes up first to serve both guests and two average-size bedrooms.



Around the corner is the master suite with spacious bedroom, walk-in closet, and 5-piece master bath with soaking tub, separate shower, and double sinks along the long vanity with mirror.



Other amenities: automatic sprinkler system in landscaping; dog run; electro-static furnace filter; 6-panel doors; 40-year roof; fenced yard; solar tubes for added light.



Terms: 10-month lease. $2000 security deposit; $400 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. $35/mo./pet pet rent + $250/pet bump in security deposit. Some breed restrictions (no Huskies, labs, diggers, etc.) No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. All utilities by tenant. Security system activation by tenant (optional).