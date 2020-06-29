Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking garage media room

5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. Available 04/15/20 Application Approved - Elegant Newer 4 Bedroom + Loft with Territorial Views Lakeland Hills Auburn - Application Approved - Elegant 2014 four bedroom plus bonus loft and 2.75 bath, with gorgeous architecture and beautiful territorial views in Lakeland Hills Auburn! The home features a bedroom on the main floor with a .75 bath, and stunning great room kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gas fireplace. Lovely architectural details including built-ins, columns, archways, and high ceilings. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs including an oversized master suite with large walk-in closet. Bonus loft upstairs perfect for a playroom, media room, or office, and convenient laundry room with washer dryer included. The fully fenced yard showcases a covered back patio, territorial views, and garden storage shed. Two car attached garage with overhead storage and generator hookup. High efficiency hybrid electric heat pump with rare air conditioning. Beautiful neutral colors throughout. Lakeland Hills community offers several parks including a community dog park. Excellent commuting location in northern Auburn on the ridge of the east hill, with easy access to Hwy 18 and 167. A must-see! Terms: first month rent of $2695 and refundable security deposit of $2700 for a one year or possibly longer lease. No smoking please. One dog considered case-by-case with references and additional $300-$500 refundable deposit. Owner occupied: please do not disturb occupants; please call Listing Agent Alison at 206-321-3752 with 24 hours Notice for an appointment to view. Availability date negotiable between about April 10 and May 1st. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; non-refundable application fee $40 per adult; please do not apply until you have seen the property and spoken with Listing Agent.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5566552)