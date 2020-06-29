All apartments in Auburn
5615 Charlotte Ave S.E.
Last updated March 13 2020 at 11:03 AM

5615 Charlotte Ave S.E.

5615 Charlotte Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Auburn
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

5615 Charlotte Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Southeast Auburn

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. Available 04/15/20 Application Approved - Elegant Newer 4 Bedroom + Loft with Territorial Views Lakeland Hills Auburn - Application Approved - Elegant 2014 four bedroom plus bonus loft and 2.75 bath, with gorgeous architecture and beautiful territorial views in Lakeland Hills Auburn! The home features a bedroom on the main floor with a .75 bath, and stunning great room kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and gas fireplace. Lovely architectural details including built-ins, columns, archways, and high ceilings. Three bedrooms and two full baths upstairs including an oversized master suite with large walk-in closet. Bonus loft upstairs perfect for a playroom, media room, or office, and convenient laundry room with washer dryer included. The fully fenced yard showcases a covered back patio, territorial views, and garden storage shed. Two car attached garage with overhead storage and generator hookup. High efficiency hybrid electric heat pump with rare air conditioning. Beautiful neutral colors throughout. Lakeland Hills community offers several parks including a community dog park. Excellent commuting location in northern Auburn on the ridge of the east hill, with easy access to Hwy 18 and 167. A must-see! Terms: first month rent of $2695 and refundable security deposit of $2700 for a one year or possibly longer lease. No smoking please. One dog considered case-by-case with references and additional $300-$500 refundable deposit. Owner occupied: please do not disturb occupants; please call Listing Agent Alison at 206-321-3752 with 24 hours Notice for an appointment to view. Availability date negotiable between about April 10 and May 1st. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com; non-refundable application fee $40 per adult; please do not apply until you have seen the property and spoken with Listing Agent.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5566552)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. have any available units?
5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. have?
Some of 5615 Charlotte Ave S.E.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. currently offering any rent specials?
5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. is pet friendly.
Does 5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. offer parking?
Yes, 5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. offers parking.
Does 5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. have a pool?
No, 5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. does not have a pool.
Does 5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. have accessible units?
No, 5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5615 Charlotte Ave S.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
