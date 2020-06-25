5410 Olive Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful Lakeland Hills Rambler! - This home is ideally located across from the Lakeland Hills Park, in a quiet neighborhood. Featuring vaulted ceilings as you walk in the home, as well as a formal living and dining room. The newly updated kitchen has an open layout through to the family room and dining room. Whether you are relaxing out front on the private patio, or in the fully enclosed, private backyard, you will enjoy this beautiful home.



- Fully Fenced Backyard



- 2 Stall Attached Garage



- Gas Fireplace



- Central Air



- 5 piece Master bath



Forrest@HavenRent.com



#805



(RLNE4234779)