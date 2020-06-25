All apartments in Auburn
5410 Olive Ave SE
5410 Olive Ave SE

5410 Olive Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5410 Olive Avenue Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Lakeland Hills Rambler! - This home is ideally located across from the Lakeland Hills Park, in a quiet neighborhood. Featuring vaulted ceilings as you walk in the home, as well as a formal living and dining room. The newly updated kitchen has an open layout through to the family room and dining room. Whether you are relaxing out front on the private patio, or in the fully enclosed, private backyard, you will enjoy this beautiful home.

- Fully Fenced Backyard

- 2 Stall Attached Garage

- Gas Fireplace

- Central Air

- 5 piece Master bath

Forrest@HavenRent.com

#805

(RLNE4234779)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 5410 Olive Ave SE have any available units?
5410 Olive Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 5410 Olive Ave SE have?
Some of 5410 Olive Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5410 Olive Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
5410 Olive Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5410 Olive Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5410 Olive Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 5410 Olive Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 5410 Olive Ave SE offers parking.
Does 5410 Olive Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5410 Olive Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5410 Olive Ave SE have a pool?
No, 5410 Olive Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 5410 Olive Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 5410 Olive Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 5410 Olive Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5410 Olive Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
