3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E

AUBURN HOUSE 4 BEDROOM HOUSE 2 CAR GARAGE - Property Id: 108745
This is a 4 Bedroom HOUSE, 2 Bathrooms and a 2 car Garage with a utility room. The home has air conditioning ,gas heat , 2 gas fireplaces and a large family room.Outside the House has a large deck ,storage shed and fenced backyard.A grade school is a couple blocks away along with bus service.Rent is 2400 and 2400 deposit .Any questions feel free to call at 206 249 8096. Please no pets.I am not accepting section 8 at this time.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108745
No Pets Allowed
