Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E

3450 Scenic Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3450 Scenic Drive, Auburn, WA 98092
Plateau

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
AUBURN HOUSE 4 BEDROOM HOUSE 2 CAR GARAGE - Property Id: 108745

This is a 4 Bedroom HOUSE, 2 Bathrooms and a 2 car Garage with a utility room. The home has air conditioning ,gas heat , 2 gas fireplaces and a large family room.Outside the House has a large deck ,storage shed and fenced backyard.A grade school is a couple blocks away along with bus service.Rent is 2400 and 2400 deposit .Any questions feel free to call at 206 249 8096. Please no pets.I am not accepting section 8 at this time.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108745
Property Id 108745

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E have any available units?
3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E have?
Some of 3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E currently offering any rent specials?
3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E pet-friendly?
No, 3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E offer parking?
Yes, 3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E offers parking.
Does 3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E have a pool?
No, 3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E does not have a pool.
Does 3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E have accessible units?
No, 3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E does not have accessible units.
Does 3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3450 SCENIC DRIVE S E has units with dishwashers.

