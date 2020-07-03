3430 I St NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool

Bright and spacious top floor condo located in gated community. Tons of natural light and a wonderful open feel highlight this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. The large living room boasts a great fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a sliding glass door that leads out to the deck overlooking the swimming pool. There is also a storage unit and laundry room, complete with washer/dryer in the condo. Community features include clubhouse, pool and lots of open green space! W/S/G included. 1 reserved parking space also included.



Terms: 1st months rent & $1400 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25lbs okay. Utilities included in rent.



Showing is possible only after submission and preliminary approval of application.



Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria



Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.



