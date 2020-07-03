All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 3430 I St NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
3430 I St NE
Last updated April 10 2020 at 10:07 PM

3430 I St NE

3430 I Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
North Auburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3430 I Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Bright and spacious top floor condo located in gated community. Tons of natural light and a wonderful open feel highlight this spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. The large living room boasts a great fireplace, vaulted ceilings and a sliding glass door that leads out to the deck overlooking the swimming pool. There is also a storage unit and laundry room, complete with washer/dryer in the condo. Community features include clubhouse, pool and lots of open green space! W/S/G included. 1 reserved parking space also included.

Terms: 1st months rent & $1400 security deposit. 12+ month lease. No smoking. 1 small pet under 25lbs okay. Utilities included in rent.

Showing is possible only after submission and preliminary approval of application.

Please review the following criteria prior to applying to this property: https://windermere-pm.com/rentals/city-of-seattle-application-criteria

Landlord will NOT accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3430 I St NE have any available units?
3430 I St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 3430 I St NE have?
Some of 3430 I St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3430 I St NE currently offering any rent specials?
3430 I St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3430 I St NE pet-friendly?
No, 3430 I St NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 3430 I St NE offer parking?
Yes, 3430 I St NE offers parking.
Does 3430 I St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3430 I St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3430 I St NE have a pool?
Yes, 3430 I St NE has a pool.
Does 3430 I St NE have accessible units?
No, 3430 I St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3430 I St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3430 I St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with GymAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandSouth Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College