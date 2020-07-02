32810 46th Pl S

Amenities

Classic, single-family home property rental in the serene West Hill neighborhood/community in Auburn. The property is on 1.6 acres and has virgin firs trees giving a feeling of living in the country.



The rustic interior has newly painted walls, carpet floors, and vinyl floors in the bathroom installed in 2017. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs, with a large sunroom or living room that could also be used as a bedroom. The ground floor has two possible bedrooms (windows not to code), freshly painted from 2019 and a bath newly painted, and a living room with a fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, ample cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, stoves, dishwasher. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer in the Separate Utility Room. The exterior features a garden and a deck in the fenced backyard.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Landlord will cover the stormwater and water.



Additional Details:

Off-street parking for 4 cars is available.



Pets on the property, such as small dogs, are negotiable on a case by case basis.



The rental is on a septic tank.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Park: Lake Geneva Park



