All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 32810 46th Pl S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
32810 46th Pl S
Last updated April 19 2020 at 11:56 AM

32810 46th Pl S

32810 46th Place South · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

32810 46th Place South, Auburn, WA 98001
West Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Classic, single-family home property rental in the serene West Hill neighborhood/community in Auburn. The property is on 1.6 acres and has virgin firs trees giving a feeling of living in the country.

The rustic interior has newly painted walls, carpet floors, and vinyl floors in the bathroom installed in 2017. There are 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs, with a large sunroom or living room that could also be used as a bedroom. The ground floor has two possible bedrooms (windows not to code), freshly painted from 2019 and a bath newly painted, and a living room with a fireplace. The kitchen is equipped with smooth countertops, ample cabinets and drawers, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator, stoves, dishwasher. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer in the Separate Utility Room. The exterior features a garden and a deck in the fenced backyard.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. Landlord will cover the stormwater and water.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Off-street parking for 4 cars is available.

Pets on the property, such as small dogs, are negotiable on a case by case basis.

The rental is on a septic tank.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Park: Lake Geneva Park

(RLNE5683659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32810 46th Pl S have any available units?
32810 46th Pl S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 32810 46th Pl S have?
Some of 32810 46th Pl S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32810 46th Pl S currently offering any rent specials?
32810 46th Pl S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32810 46th Pl S pet-friendly?
Yes, 32810 46th Pl S is pet friendly.
Does 32810 46th Pl S offer parking?
Yes, 32810 46th Pl S offers parking.
Does 32810 46th Pl S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32810 46th Pl S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32810 46th Pl S have a pool?
No, 32810 46th Pl S does not have a pool.
Does 32810 46th Pl S have accessible units?
No, 32810 46th Pl S does not have accessible units.
Does 32810 46th Pl S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32810 46th Pl S has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with GymAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly PlacesKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandSouth Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College