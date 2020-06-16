All apartments in Auburn
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

30236 125th Ct S.E.

30236 125th Court Southeast · (206) 321-3752
Location

30236 125th Court Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lea Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 30236 125th Ct S.E. · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2297 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Application Approved - Stunning 2014 4+ Bedroom 2.5 Bath Lea Hill, Auburn - Application Approved - Stunning newer 4 bedroom 2.5 bath plus spacious bonus room in Lea Hill area of Auburn. Built in 2014 with beautiful architecture, open floor plan, and white woodwork. Delightful kitchen with oversized central granite island, granite counters, gas range, and stainless steel appliances. Great room concept with gas fireplace open to kitchen and dining area with patio door to the backyard. Additional formal dining room. Lovely wrap-around staircase leading up to four bedrooms plus the large bonus room. Elegant master suite with soaking tub, tile floor, and tile backsplash. Two car attached garage. Located in a small development, on a cul-de-sac with a community park. Near GRCC, shopping, and highways. A must-see! Available 4/1/20. Tenant occupied; please allow minimum 24 hour Notice for an appointment to view. Terms: First month rent of $2695 and refundable security deposit of $2700 for a one year lease. No smoking and owner is firm on no pets please. Please call Alison at 206-321-3752 for an appointment to view; please do not apply until you have seen the property and spoken with Listing Agent Alison directly. Non-refundable application fee of $40 per adult. Application accessible at wpmsouth.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3570408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30236 125th Ct S.E. have any available units?
30236 125th Ct S.E. has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 30236 125th Ct S.E. have?
Some of 30236 125th Ct S.E.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30236 125th Ct S.E. currently offering any rent specials?
30236 125th Ct S.E. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30236 125th Ct S.E. pet-friendly?
No, 30236 125th Ct S.E. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 30236 125th Ct S.E. offer parking?
Yes, 30236 125th Ct S.E. does offer parking.
Does 30236 125th Ct S.E. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30236 125th Ct S.E. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30236 125th Ct S.E. have a pool?
No, 30236 125th Ct S.E. does not have a pool.
Does 30236 125th Ct S.E. have accessible units?
No, 30236 125th Ct S.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 30236 125th Ct S.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 30236 125th Ct S.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
