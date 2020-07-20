All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 2335 53rd St Se.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
2335 53rd St Se
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

2335 53rd St Se

2335 53rd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2335 53rd Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Southeast Auburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
Gorgeous Lakeland Hills Home! - Application Pending

This well-maintained home sits in a quiet Lakeland Hills neighborhood, right on the ridge, giving a gorgeous view of the valley. You will not want to miss the opportunity to be a part of this community! Featuring a covered front porch, two stall attached garage, gas fireplace in the open living room, and more, you will enjoy entertaining or just relaxing in this beautiful home.

- Backyard Patio

- Fully Fenced backyard

- View from Master bedroom

Forrest@Havenrent.com

#1032

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4825626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 53rd St Se have any available units?
2335 53rd St Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
Is 2335 53rd St Se currently offering any rent specials?
2335 53rd St Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 53rd St Se pet-friendly?
No, 2335 53rd St Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 2335 53rd St Se offer parking?
Yes, 2335 53rd St Se offers parking.
Does 2335 53rd St Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2335 53rd St Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 53rd St Se have a pool?
No, 2335 53rd St Se does not have a pool.
Does 2335 53rd St Se have accessible units?
No, 2335 53rd St Se does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 53rd St Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 2335 53rd St Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2335 53rd St Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 2335 53rd St Se does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with BalconiesAuburn Apartments with Pools
Auburn Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandLea Hill
South Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College