Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

2202 V St NW - Brunelle

2202 v Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2202 v Street Northwest, Auburn, WA 98001
West Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
hot tub
fireplace
2202 V St NW - Brunelle Available 07/01/19 2202 V St NW, Auburn 1960 Sq Ft - Well Maintained Tri-Level 3 Bedroom Home in Great Neighborhood. This Home Features Large Living Room w/Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace. Leads into Dinning Room with Sliding Door to Deck with Fantastic Views. Our Kitchen Boosts Open and Bright Space with Room for Informal Dining Set. The Over-sized Rec Room Leads out to Large Deck and Fenced Yard, Ready for the BBQ's, Hot Tub & Entertaining! The Half Bath & Laundry Room Area is Located on Lower floor as well. The Upper Floor has Master Suite w/walk in Closet & Bathroom, 2 more Bedrooms & Full Bath. Long Time Occupant in Basement Lower Apartment has Separate Entrance on Side Yard. Very Quiet.. Must answer inquiry questions before showing that will be emailed to you.
Call or text for info/showings M-F 9-5 S-S 11-3 or email anytime $35 adult app fee Pets c/b/c

(RLNE2389303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 V St NW - Brunelle have any available units?
2202 V St NW - Brunelle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 2202 V St NW - Brunelle have?
Some of 2202 V St NW - Brunelle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 V St NW - Brunelle currently offering any rent specials?
2202 V St NW - Brunelle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 V St NW - Brunelle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2202 V St NW - Brunelle is pet friendly.
Does 2202 V St NW - Brunelle offer parking?
No, 2202 V St NW - Brunelle does not offer parking.
Does 2202 V St NW - Brunelle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 V St NW - Brunelle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 V St NW - Brunelle have a pool?
No, 2202 V St NW - Brunelle does not have a pool.
Does 2202 V St NW - Brunelle have accessible units?
No, 2202 V St NW - Brunelle does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 V St NW - Brunelle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2202 V St NW - Brunelle does not have units with dishwashers.
