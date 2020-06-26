Amenities

2202 V St NW - Brunelle Available 07/01/19 2202 V St NW, Auburn 1960 Sq Ft - Well Maintained Tri-Level 3 Bedroom Home in Great Neighborhood. This Home Features Large Living Room w/Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace. Leads into Dinning Room with Sliding Door to Deck with Fantastic Views. Our Kitchen Boosts Open and Bright Space with Room for Informal Dining Set. The Over-sized Rec Room Leads out to Large Deck and Fenced Yard, Ready for the BBQ's, Hot Tub & Entertaining! The Half Bath & Laundry Room Area is Located on Lower floor as well. The Upper Floor has Master Suite w/walk in Closet & Bathroom, 2 more Bedrooms & Full Bath. Long Time Occupant in Basement Lower Apartment has Separate Entrance on Side Yard. Very Quiet.. Must answer inquiry questions before showing that will be emailed to you.

Call or text for info/showings M-F 9-5 S-S 11-3 or email anytime $35 adult app fee Pets c/b/c



(RLNE2389303)