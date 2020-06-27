All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 27 2020 at 10:11 AM

202 M st SE

202 M Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

202 M Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
202 M st SE Available 08/01/20 Lovely Remodeled 4 bedroom 2 Bath in downtown Auburn - Entering into this lovely home from the front door, you will see the living room, dining room and kitchen. There are two bedrooms and one full bath room on this main level. The living room, dining room and the two bedrooms have hardwood floor, the kitchen and bathroom have tiles.
Upstairs is a finished attic with a large bedroom. Downstairs has one bedroom, one bathroom with shower and a family room. Laundry area is also on the lower level.
The house is remodeled one year ago with brand new kitchen and appliances, new bathroom on main floor, and newer bathroom downstairs. Carpet throughout is one year old. Main floor has recently refinished hard wood floor.
fully fenced backyard.
One car garage.
available 8/1/2020
currently occupied please do not disturb tenants.

pets are considered depending on size and kind. Please call to discuss 425-802-1308

(RLNE5056581)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 M st SE have any available units?
202 M st SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 M st SE have?
Some of 202 M st SE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 M st SE currently offering any rent specials?
202 M st SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 M st SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 M st SE is pet friendly.
Does 202 M st SE offer parking?
Yes, 202 M st SE offers parking.
Does 202 M st SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 M st SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 M st SE have a pool?
No, 202 M st SE does not have a pool.
Does 202 M st SE have accessible units?
No, 202 M st SE does not have accessible units.
Does 202 M st SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 M st SE does not have units with dishwashers.
