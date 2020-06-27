Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

202 M st SE Available 08/01/20 Lovely Remodeled 4 bedroom 2 Bath in downtown Auburn - Entering into this lovely home from the front door, you will see the living room, dining room and kitchen. There are two bedrooms and one full bath room on this main level. The living room, dining room and the two bedrooms have hardwood floor, the kitchen and bathroom have tiles.

Upstairs is a finished attic with a large bedroom. Downstairs has one bedroom, one bathroom with shower and a family room. Laundry area is also on the lower level.

The house is remodeled one year ago with brand new kitchen and appliances, new bathroom on main floor, and newer bathroom downstairs. Carpet throughout is one year old. Main floor has recently refinished hard wood floor.

fully fenced backyard.

One car garage.

available 8/1/2020

currently occupied please do not disturb tenants.



pets are considered depending on size and kind. Please call to discuss 425-802-1308



(RLNE5056581)