in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

1931 62nd Street SE Available 06/15/20 Application pending - Lakeland Hills charmer! Light and bright 2 story w/loft area, 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, Available June 15th, 2020! - Application pending - Welcome home to this very clean light and bright 2 story home, Located in the Lakeland Hills HOA with parks and walking paths, sidewalks and shopping, restaurants and more! The formal living room offers high ceilings and lots of light. Formal dining room is just off the entry. A nice family room with fireplace opens to the large kitchen with breakfast bar and a breakfast nook. The 2nd floor offers a loft area that looks over into the formal living area perfect for a craft or reading room. Master suite with a large bathroom and walk in closet. Full bath off the hall and two more good sized bedrooms. The home has Air Conditioning and Sprinkler system. a two car garage with a remote and storage racks as well! Patio and Fenced rear yard. Available June 15th 2020! Please drive by the home and if you want to see the interior call for a private appointment - Misty 206-841-8527 and or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette 253-261-7154. We are showing with personal protection equipment and or a virtual video tour.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



