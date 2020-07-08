All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 1931 62nd Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
1931 62nd Street SE
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

1931 62nd Street SE

1931 62nd Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Lakeland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1931 62nd Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1931 62nd Street SE Available 06/15/20 Application pending - Lakeland Hills charmer! Light and bright 2 story w/loft area, 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, Available June 15th, 2020! - Application pending - Welcome home to this very clean light and bright 2 story home, Located in the Lakeland Hills HOA with parks and walking paths, sidewalks and shopping, restaurants and more! The formal living room offers high ceilings and lots of light. Formal dining room is just off the entry. A nice family room with fireplace opens to the large kitchen with breakfast bar and a breakfast nook. The 2nd floor offers a loft area that looks over into the formal living area perfect for a craft or reading room. Master suite with a large bathroom and walk in closet. Full bath off the hall and two more good sized bedrooms. The home has Air Conditioning and Sprinkler system. a two car garage with a remote and storage racks as well! Patio and Fenced rear yard. Available June 15th 2020! Please drive by the home and if you want to see the interior call for a private appointment - Misty 206-841-8527 and or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette 253-261-7154. We are showing with personal protection equipment and or a virtual video tour.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591, or Dawnette 253-261-7154 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty) 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5744533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1931 62nd Street SE have any available units?
1931 62nd Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1931 62nd Street SE have?
Some of 1931 62nd Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1931 62nd Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1931 62nd Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1931 62nd Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 1931 62nd Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 1931 62nd Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 1931 62nd Street SE offers parking.
Does 1931 62nd Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1931 62nd Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1931 62nd Street SE have a pool?
No, 1931 62nd Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 1931 62nd Street SE have accessible units?
No, 1931 62nd Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1931 62nd Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1931 62nd Street SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

NEELY STATION APARTMENTS
1433 8th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 BedroomsAuburn 2 Bedrooms
Auburn Apartments with GymAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandSouth Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College