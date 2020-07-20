1910 Dogwood Dr SE

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage fireplace extra storage range

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Handsome 3 BR Auburn Split Level - Close to everything. - Nice 2,280 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split-level home. Ideally located on a quiet street of well kept homes close to everything, including Muckleshoot, FAA offices, the White River Trail, Shaughnessy Park, a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, retail, dining & so much more. Enjoy an easy commute with quick access to major bus routes, commuter rail and freeways.



Upstairs you'll find a spacious open living room with wood burning fireplace providing for a variety of uses and furniture arrangements. Adjacent dining room leads out to a enclosed sun room, perfect for year round enjoyment. Over sized kitchen features sleek custom cabinets with metallic trim, tile back splash, chair level breakfast bar with bay window & nice appliances, including glass top range. Down the hall you'll find a king size master with half bath, 2 more charming bedrooms and a charming main bath with ceramic tile counter and bath surround. Downstairs is a huge bonus room with floor to ceiling brick fireplace and laundry room with a half bath and convenient shelving and cabinet storage. Additional features include nice, spacious 2 car garage with workbench and extra storage space, large corner lot with fully fenced back yard and small pond.



Terms: 1st month rent and security deposit. No smoking. Pets accepted on a case by case bases with an additional deposit.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first. The home is occupied. Please do not approach the house. Call Shelly Tarica for an appointment to view at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com.



Online application accessible at wpmsouth.com with $40 per adult 18 and over screening fee.



(RLNE4228316)