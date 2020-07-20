All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 1910 Dogwood Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
1910 Dogwood Dr SE
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

1910 Dogwood Dr SE

1910 Dogwood Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1910 Dogwood Drive Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Plateau

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
extra storage
range
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Handsome 3 BR Auburn Split Level - Close to everything. - Nice 2,280 square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split-level home. Ideally located on a quiet street of well kept homes close to everything, including Muckleshoot, FAA offices, the White River Trail, Shaughnessy Park, a variety of indoor and outdoor activities, retail, dining & so much more. Enjoy an easy commute with quick access to major bus routes, commuter rail and freeways.

Upstairs you'll find a spacious open living room with wood burning fireplace providing for a variety of uses and furniture arrangements. Adjacent dining room leads out to a enclosed sun room, perfect for year round enjoyment. Over sized kitchen features sleek custom cabinets with metallic trim, tile back splash, chair level breakfast bar with bay window & nice appliances, including glass top range. Down the hall you'll find a king size master with half bath, 2 more charming bedrooms and a charming main bath with ceramic tile counter and bath surround. Downstairs is a huge bonus room with floor to ceiling brick fireplace and laundry room with a half bath and convenient shelving and cabinet storage. Additional features include nice, spacious 2 car garage with workbench and extra storage space, large corner lot with fully fenced back yard and small pond.

Terms: 1st month rent and security deposit. No smoking. Pets accepted on a case by case bases with an additional deposit.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first. The home is occupied. Please do not approach the house. Call Shelly Tarica for an appointment to view at (206) 914-4447 or starica@wpmsouth.com.

Online application accessible at wpmsouth.com with $40 per adult 18 and over screening fee.

(RLNE4228316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 Dogwood Dr SE have any available units?
1910 Dogwood Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 Dogwood Dr SE have?
Some of 1910 Dogwood Dr SE's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 Dogwood Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
1910 Dogwood Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 Dogwood Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 Dogwood Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 1910 Dogwood Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 1910 Dogwood Dr SE offers parking.
Does 1910 Dogwood Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1910 Dogwood Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 Dogwood Dr SE have a pool?
No, 1910 Dogwood Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 1910 Dogwood Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 1910 Dogwood Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 Dogwood Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 Dogwood Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAuburn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Auburn Apartments with BalconiesAuburn Apartments with Pools
Auburn Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandLea Hill
South Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College