1907 se c st

Amenities
1000ft2 - 2bdr 1.5bth 2 story duplex - Property Id: 114858
Unit A (on the right) is now available.
2bdr, 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome style duplex with wood stove and baseboard heat. All appliances, W/D, large backyard, 1 car garage. Great layout, feels larger than 1,000sf. Recent renter just moved out so we're painting all walls, cleaning carpets and doing minor repairs so it will be ready for you to move in ASAP!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/114858
Property Id 114858
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4837768)