1806 C ST SE a

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace carpet range

1000ft2 - 2bdr 1.5bth 2 story duplex w/ Garage - Property Id: 150301



OPEN HOUSE ONLY: SATURDAY 9/21/19 BETWEEN 9AM - 11AM - SCHEDULE A TIME TO SEE -



ALL NEW EXTERIOR PAINT, NEW FRONT DOOR, INTERIOR PAINT, INTERIOR DOORS, TRIM, CARPET, ETC



Unit B (on the right) available 9/23/19



2bdr, 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome style duplex with wood stove and baseboard heat. All appliances, W/D, large backyard, 1 car garage. Great layout, feels larger than 1,000sf.



Due at signing:

- First month rent: $1,650.00

- Last month rent: $1650.00

- Deposit: $1,500.00

Total due at signing: $4,800.00



Utilities:

- WSG (Water/Sewer/Garbage) split 50/50 with adjacent tenant (LL to send invoice monthly)



- Electricity: Tenant responsibility



No Pets Allowed



