Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

1806 C ST SE a

1806 C Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1806 C Street Southeast, Auburn, WA 98002
South Auburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1000ft2 - 2bdr 1.5bth 2 story duplex w/ Garage - Property Id: 150301

OPEN HOUSE ONLY: SATURDAY 9/21/19 BETWEEN 9AM - 11AM - SCHEDULE A TIME TO SEE -

ALL NEW EXTERIOR PAINT, NEW FRONT DOOR, INTERIOR PAINT, INTERIOR DOORS, TRIM, CARPET, ETC

Unit B (on the right) available 9/23/19

2bdr, 1.5 bath, 2 story townhome style duplex with wood stove and baseboard heat. All appliances, W/D, large backyard, 1 car garage. Great layout, feels larger than 1,000sf.

Due at signing:
- First month rent: $1,650.00
- Last month rent: $1650.00
- Deposit: $1,500.00
Total due at signing: $4,800.00

Utilities:
- WSG (Water/Sewer/Garbage) split 50/50 with adjacent tenant (LL to send invoice monthly)

- Electricity: Tenant responsibility

Thank you,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/150301p
Property Id 150301

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5113337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1806 C ST SE a have any available units?
1806 C ST SE a doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1806 C ST SE a have?
Some of 1806 C ST SE a's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1806 C ST SE a currently offering any rent specials?
1806 C ST SE a is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1806 C ST SE a pet-friendly?
No, 1806 C ST SE a is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 1806 C ST SE a offer parking?
Yes, 1806 C ST SE a offers parking.
Does 1806 C ST SE a have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1806 C ST SE a offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1806 C ST SE a have a pool?
No, 1806 C ST SE a does not have a pool.
Does 1806 C ST SE a have accessible units?
No, 1806 C ST SE a does not have accessible units.
Does 1806 C ST SE a have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1806 C ST SE a has units with dishwashers.
