Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
1606 7th Street NE
Last updated April 15 2019 at 12:05 PM

1606 7th Street NE

1606 7th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1606 7th Street Northeast, Auburn, WA 98002
North Auburn

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Downtown Auburn rambler 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home with large back yard! Available soon... - Welcome home, this lovely rambler is the perfect starter home offers great extended entertaining space, a large covered patio perfect for BBQ's and enjoying the larger fenced yard! The home greets you with a covered front porch with lots of charm. Enter into the living room area. The nice remodeled kitchen and dining space are light and bright and opens to the covered patio. Down the hall you will find a master bedroom and two other bedrooms (2 will hold king size beds) a nice full size bathroom. Good closet space in the home. A large one car garage with good storage and a work bench. Parking for two vehicles in the driveway completes this rambler home! A must see, please drive by the home, if you like the location call to schedule your tour! Reilly 253-590-9591 or Misty 206-841-8527.

terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly 253-590-9591 or Misty 206-841-8527 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell: 206-841-8527
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE3911685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
