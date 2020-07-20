1606 7th Street NE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Downtown Auburn rambler 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom home with large back yard! Available soon... - Welcome home, this lovely rambler is the perfect starter home offers great extended entertaining space, a large covered patio perfect for BBQ's and enjoying the larger fenced yard! The home greets you with a covered front porch with lots of charm. Enter into the living room area. The nice remodeled kitchen and dining space are light and bright and opens to the covered patio. Down the hall you will find a master bedroom and two other bedrooms (2 will hold king size beds) a nice full size bathroom. Good closet space in the home. A large one car garage with good storage and a work bench. Parking for two vehicles in the driveway completes this rambler home! A must see, please drive by the home, if you like the location call to schedule your tour! Reilly 253-590-9591 or Misty 206-841-8527.



terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Reilly 253-590-9591 or Misty 206-841-8527 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell: 206-841-8527

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE3911685)