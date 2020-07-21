All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 1511 59th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
1511 59th Pl SE
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1511 59th Pl SE

1511 59th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Lakeland
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1511 59th Place Southeast, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1511 59th Pl SE Available 02/18/20 Wonderful home in highly desirable Lakeland Hills area - This beautiful home sits perfectly in the adorable neighborhood of Lakeland Hills. The home is close to schools, shopping, dining and outdoor activities.
Upon entry of the home you will notice vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. The main level of the home has a formal living room/dining room that takes you into the kitchen that has spacious tile counter tops and wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, lots of pantry space and access to the backyard. There is also a second family room and an office or bedroom on the main level as well, along with the laundry room and garage access. The stairs greet you to take you up to the master bedroom with a master bathroom with a soaking tub and custom walk in closet and two other bedrooms and a third bathroom.

Nice seating area in the backyard completes this wonderful home!

James@havenrent.com

#1064

(RLNE5541820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 59th Pl SE have any available units?
1511 59th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 59th Pl SE have?
Some of 1511 59th Pl SE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 59th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
1511 59th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 59th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 59th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 1511 59th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 1511 59th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 1511 59th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1511 59th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 59th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 1511 59th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 1511 59th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 1511 59th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 59th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 59th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belara At Lakeland
6170 Terrace View Ln SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Palermo at Lakeland
7101 Lindsay Ave SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Four Lakes
6821 Udall Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mill Pond
703 47th St SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Auburn Glen
1902 A St SE
Auburn, WA 98002
Amberview
32115 105th Pl SE
Auburn, WA 98092
Mallard Pointe at River Bend
802 45th St NE
Auburn, WA 98002
Griffis Seattle South
28700 34th Ave S
Auburn, WA 98001

Similar Pages

Auburn 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAuburn 2 Bedroom Apartments
Auburn Apartments with BalconiesAuburn Apartments with Pools
Auburn Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Bremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

LakelandLea Hill
South Auburn
North Auburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Green River CollegeShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia College