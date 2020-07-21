Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

1511 59th Pl SE Available 02/18/20 Wonderful home in highly desirable Lakeland Hills area - This beautiful home sits perfectly in the adorable neighborhood of Lakeland Hills. The home is close to schools, shopping, dining and outdoor activities.

Upon entry of the home you will notice vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. The main level of the home has a formal living room/dining room that takes you into the kitchen that has spacious tile counter tops and wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, lots of pantry space and access to the backyard. There is also a second family room and an office or bedroom on the main level as well, along with the laundry room and garage access. The stairs greet you to take you up to the master bedroom with a master bathroom with a soaking tub and custom walk in closet and two other bedrooms and a third bathroom.



Nice seating area in the backyard completes this wonderful home!



James@havenrent.com



#1064



(RLNE5541820)