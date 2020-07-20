Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1413 SE 60th St #B Available 02/21/19 Beautiful Lakeland Hills Town-home! - This townhouse is in a very quiet, gated community, yet still close to the Lakeland Hills amenities. Featuring a bright and open layout with wood flooring throughout the living areas, the master bedroom has a master bath with double sinks and a walk-in closet. The attached two car garage has extra storage and work space, and the back yard has a gorgeous, partially fenced in, patio area for relaxing.



-Single pet considered on a case-by-case basis



-Water/Sewer included



-Almost all landscaping maintained by HOA



-Hookups for Washer/Dryer



-Fireplace



-Wood flooring



-Gated Waterford Community



Forrest@HavenRent.com



#599



(RLNE3585701)