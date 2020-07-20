All apartments in Auburn
Home
/
Auburn, WA
/
1413 SE 60th St #B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1413 SE 60th St #B

1413 60th St SE · No Longer Available
Location

1413 60th St SE, Auburn, WA 98092
Lakeland

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1413 SE 60th St #B Available 02/21/19 Beautiful Lakeland Hills Town-home! - This townhouse is in a very quiet, gated community, yet still close to the Lakeland Hills amenities. Featuring a bright and open layout with wood flooring throughout the living areas, the master bedroom has a master bath with double sinks and a walk-in closet. The attached two car garage has extra storage and work space, and the back yard has a gorgeous, partially fenced in, patio area for relaxing.

-Single pet considered on a case-by-case basis

-Water/Sewer included

-Almost all landscaping maintained by HOA

-Hookups for Washer/Dryer

-Fireplace

-Wood flooring

-Gated Waterford Community

Forrest@HavenRent.com

#599

(RLNE3585701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 SE 60th St #B have any available units?
1413 SE 60th St #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Auburn, WA.
How much is rent in Auburn, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Auburn Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 SE 60th St #B have?
Some of 1413 SE 60th St #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 SE 60th St #B currently offering any rent specials?
1413 SE 60th St #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 SE 60th St #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 SE 60th St #B is pet friendly.
Does 1413 SE 60th St #B offer parking?
Yes, 1413 SE 60th St #B offers parking.
Does 1413 SE 60th St #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 SE 60th St #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 SE 60th St #B have a pool?
No, 1413 SE 60th St #B does not have a pool.
Does 1413 SE 60th St #B have accessible units?
No, 1413 SE 60th St #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 SE 60th St #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 SE 60th St #B does not have units with dishwashers.
